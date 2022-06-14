Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Train strike in east Norway to bring trains to a halt

Between 11am and 1pm, all trains in east Norway will be stopped as the Norwegian Railway Association and Norwegian Locomotive Manufacturers’ Association go on strike.

The strike will affect the Gjøvik line, Bergen line, Hønefoss line and airport train. In addition, services run by SJ, VY and Go Ahead that stop on sections of the Kongsberg to Oslo, Lillehammer to Oslo and Hønefoss to Oslo lines will also be halted.

“As a result of the strike, there will, unfortunately, be delays and cancelled departures also for a period after the strike has ended,” Bane Nor has advised.

Trains will stop at the nearest station before 11am. No bus replacement service has been arranged.

Agreement on national budget reached

The government parties, Labour and the Centre Party, have reached an agreement with the Socialist Left Party have reached an agreement on the revised national budget. The parties will hold a joint press conference at 9am.

Public broadcaster NRK reports that the government will perform a U-turn on introducing VAT for electric cars.

Talks over a new national budget had been ongoing since May 23rd. As the current government is a minority coalition, it has relied on the budgetary and parliamentary of the Socialist Left Party.

Fornebu line handed cash lifeline

Oslo City Council has agreed to continue with the Fornebu T-bane line after securing an extra 2.1 billion kroner of funding.

The project had been facing the axe over rising costs. The original price tag for the metro line between Majorstuen and Forenbu was set to be 16.2 billion kroner, but in April this year, the estimated cost of the T-bane route had risen to 23.3 billion kroner.

Viken County Council will have the final say over whether the line can be completed as it shares the costs with Oslo City Council and landowners.

Landowners offered up the extra money to ensure the project gets finished.

PM: We have to expect an increased cost of living

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has warned that a cost-of-living increase should be expected due to worldwide events.

“I am worried that there may be groups that are hit particularly hard, those with weak finances, families with children, single people, pensioners and people with high loans,” he told newspaper VG.

“Norway has the prerequisites to manage this better than most because our economy is strong and healthy. And we will be happy that we can get up to 100,000 more people into work during this year,” he added.