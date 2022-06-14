For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
A train strike in east Norway, an agreement on the national budget which could see a U-turn on VAT for electric cars, a cash lifeline for the Fornebu line and other news on Tuesday.
Published: 14 June 2022 09:02 CEST
Trains in Oslo and other parts of east Norway will be halted today, read about that and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is a train at Oslo Central Station.
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Tighter visa rules for Russians, an increase in alcohol-related deaths, Norway getting one over their neighbours and other news on Monday.
Published: 13 June 2022 09:24 CEST
