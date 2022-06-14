Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

A train strike in east Norway, an agreement on the national budget which could see a U-turn on VAT for electric cars, a cash lifeline for the Fornebu line and other news on Tuesday.

Published: 14 June 2022 09:02 CEST
Pictured is a train in Oslo.
Trains in Oslo and other parts of east Norway will be halted today, read about that and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is a train at Oslo Central Station.

Train strike in east Norway to bring trains to a halt

Between 11am and 1pm, all trains in east Norway will be stopped as the Norwegian Railway Association and Norwegian Locomotive Manufacturers’ Association go on strike. 

The strike will affect the Gjøvik line, Bergen line, Hønefoss line and airport train. In addition, services run by SJ, VY and Go Ahead that stop on sections of the Kongsberg to Oslo, Lillehammer to Oslo and Hønefoss to Oslo lines will also be halted.

“As a result of the strike, there will, unfortunately, be delays and cancelled departures also for a period after the strike has ended,” Bane Nor has advised. 

Trains will stop at the nearest station before 11am. No bus replacement service has been arranged.

READ MORE: Strike to bring trains in east Norway to a halt on Tuesday

Agreement on national budget reached

The government parties, Labour and the Centre Party, have reached an agreement with the Socialist Left Party have reached an agreement on the revised national budget. The parties will hold a joint press conference at 9am.

Public broadcaster NRK reports that the government will perform a U-turn on introducing VAT for electric cars. 

Talks over a new national budget had been ongoing since May 23rd. As the current government is a minority coalition, it has relied on the budgetary and parliamentary of the Socialist Left Party. 

Fornebu line handed cash lifeline

Oslo City Council has agreed to continue with the Fornebu T-bane line after securing an extra 2.1 billion kroner of funding. 

The project had been facing the axe over rising costs. The original price tag for the metro line between Majorstuen and Forenbu was set to be 16.2 billion kroner, but in April this year, the estimated cost of the T-bane route had risen to 23.3 billion kroner. 

Viken County Council will have the final say over whether the line can be completed as it shares the costs with Oslo City Council and landowners. 

Landowners offered up the extra money to ensure the project gets finished. 

PM: We have to expect an increased cost of living 

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has warned that a cost-of-living increase should be expected due to worldwide events.

“I am worried that there may be groups that are hit particularly hard, those with weak finances, families with children, single people, pensioners and people with high loans,” he told newspaper VG.

“Norway has the prerequisites to manage this better than most because our economy is strong and healthy. And we will be happy that we can get up to 100,000 more people into work during this year,” he added. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Tighter visa rules for Russians, an increase in alcohol-related deaths, Norway getting one over their neighbours and other news on Monday. 

Published: 13 June 2022 09:24 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

UDI tightens visa rules for Russians

The Norwegian Immigration Directorate (UDI) is tightening visa rules for Russians following an increase in the number of applications from Russian citizens. 

Russian friends and partners wanting to visit someone living in Norway will generally be denied entry and visas under tighter rules. 

Siblings will also find it more difficult to visit their brothers or sisters in Norway, and applications for tourist visas will also typically face rejection. 

The UDI believes that many who come to Norway on tourist or visitation visas from Russia will not return home. 

Håvard Sæthre from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration told public broadcaster NRK that the decision was made “on the assessment of whether it is probable that the visa applicant will return to their home country after their visit to Norway”. 

Russians facing persecution from the authorities will still be able to apply for asylum but will need to reach Norway first. 

Increase in alcohol-related deaths

The number of alcohol-related deaths increased throughout the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. 

In 2020 and 2021, a total of 758 people died as a result of alcohol compared to 650 in 2018 and 2019. Last year, 371 died after drinking excessively. 

Senior Researcher at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Jørgen Gustav Bramness, told radio station P4 that those who struggled with alcohol likely drank even more throughout the pandemic. 

Fears free ferry travel will lead to long queues

From July 1st, ferry routes with less than 100,000 passengers will be completely free for tourists and locals. 

However, Nordland County has expressed concerns that the scheme could lead to long queues at ferry terminals throughout the summer. 

“This is high season for holidaying Norwegians and foreign travellers in Nordland. There is greater demand during this period, which could, among other things, lead to negative publicity for the new scheme and capacity challenges in high season,” Transport councillor, Monica Sande, wrote during a council assessment. 

Alf Johan Breivik, a shop owner expected to benefit from an increased flow of tourists, has also said the scheme could have some adverse drawbacks. 

“We must take into account that there may be a number of challenges that can lead to more challenges for goods delivery, work and more queues,” he told public broadcaster NRK

Norway get one over neighbours Sweden in the Nations League

Erling Braut Haaland bagged two goals and set up a third in a 3-2 Nations League victory over Sweden at Ullevål Stadium in Oslo on Sunday. 

“It’s the first time I’ve played for a sold-out Ullevål. And to win against Sweden in the last match of the season, it’s beautiful,” the striker told Norwegian media after the game. 

Manchester City-bound Haaland gave Norway the lead in the 10th minute with a header before scoring a penalty in the 54th minute. 

Haaland then set up Norway’s third goal with a cross for Alexander Sorloth. 

SHOW COMMENTS