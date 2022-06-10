Read news from:
Austria
Strike to bring trains in eastern Norway to a halt next week

Train services in east Norway will come to a complete stop next Tuesday as rail workers go on strike. 

Published: 10 June 2022 16:04 CEST
Pictured is a train in Myrdal.
Trains will be halted next week as part of a strike. Pictured is a train in Myrdal. Photo by Alan W on Unsplash.

All trains in eastern Norway will be halted next Tuesday due to a political strike, working life publication FriFagbevelse reports. 

Between 11am and 1pm Tuesday, June 14th, all trains in eastern Norway will be halted as employees strike. Workers are striking over what they perceive as broken promises from the government. 

“This is a signal of intent from us because the government continues to split up train traffic. We see this as a breach of the promises in the Hurdal platform (the mandate on which the current government was formed),” Ralf Ringal, from rail union NLF, told FriFagbevelse.  

The union is unhappy that the government’s division of Eastern Norway into two railway licenses that operators can bid to have the rights to operate on was too similar to the previous government’s plans for that part of the country’s railway network. 

All local and intercity trains operated by Vy, trains on the L and R lines, the airport train (Flytoget), and the Gjøvik Line will all be affected by the strike. 

In addition, services from Go-Ahead, SJ and Vy will be stopped on sections of the Kongsberg to Oslo, Lillehammer to Oslo and Hønefoss to Oslo lines during the strike. 

A bus replacement for the disrupted services has not been organised. 

“People will simply have to do without the train for two hours. They can either find other means of transport or kill time in another way,” Ringal said. 

Travel: What are the best night trains in Norway? 

Have you ever dreamed of hitting the hay and waking up in another part of Norway or a different country? Here’s what you need to know about night trains before you plan your next adventure.  

Published: 9 June 2022 14:32 CEST
Night trains are back in favour across Europe. The once-seemingly old-fashioned way to get about has recently seen a revival in popularity. 

If you’ve always fancied the idea of taking a night train, then you are in luck because they are several routes available in Norway. 

However, if you fancy taking an international night train, you may be disappointed. That is because there is only one night train currently in operation that leaves Norway at the time of writing, although a popular night train between Oslo and Copenhagen could return

One more thing to factor in is that sleeper cabins on Vy only allow one person to book a compartment with two beds. This makes sleeping cars quite expensive for solo travellers. 

READ MORE: Trains are in fashion so why is rail travel across Europe still so difficult?

Narvik to Stockholm 

We’ll start with the only train that leaves Norway for another country. The train connects northern Norway with the Swedish capital and stretches a monster 1,014 kilometres.

Just as impressive as the distance the trip covers is the 18-hour journey time. Train tickets start from 50 euros or 500 kroner. However, this will be for a standard second-class seat. 

Other ticket options include couchette cars, which have six beds. Sleeping cars have three-bed compartments. You can also book a private sleeping compartment for one or two travellers. Facilities include a shower and toilet in the corridors. 

Trains depart Narvik at 3:15pm daily and arrive in Stockholm at 9:45am the following morning. You can look at tickets here

READ ALSO: Train service between Oslo and Stockholm set to resume

Oslo to Bergen/ Bergen to Oslo 

Named one of the best railway lines in Europe by travel mag The Lonely Planet, the Bergen Line also has a night service. 

This train is operated by Vy. All Vy (formerly NSB) night trains have sleeper cars with two beds per compartment, a restaurant and second class seating. The journey takes around seven and a half hours. For more information on tickets, click here

Departures from Oslo leave at 11:03pm and arrive in Bergen at 5:48am the next day. 

Trains from Bergen leave at 11:18pm and arrive in the capital at 6:25am. 

Trondheim to Bodø

Connecting central Norway with the Arctic Circle is the RT 475 service between Trondheim and Bodø. 

The train has seats, compartments for two people, and a restaurant. The trip takes around 10 hours, departs Trondheim at 11:12pm, and arrives in Bodø at 9:17am. 

The return service, the RT 475, leaves Bodø at 9:10pm and arrives in Trondheim at 07:15- perfect if you enjoy an early start. 

Oslo to Stavanger

Another route which connects East Norway to the West is the route between Stavanger and Oslo. This route is operated by Go Ahead, but tickets can still be booked via Vy

The train meanders and hooks along the south of Norway rather than making a direct beeline for its final destination. 

Sleeper carriages for two people are available. If you book a cabin, you will need to check in ahead of time. Trains leave Oslo at 10:25pm and arrive in Stavanger at 07:20 am. 

One of the more notable stops in Kristiansand. However, it may be better to take a daytime train to this stop as it pulls into the station at the inconvenient time of 03:46am.

Night services from Stavanger leave the station at 10:35 and pull into Norway’s capital at 07:26am. 

Oslo to Trondheim

Unlike most night trains, this one doesn’t connect Norway’s east and west coasts. Instead, it offers a link between the southeast and Central Norway. 

Trains leave Oslo at 10:50 pm and pull into Trondheim at 6:28am. The RT 406 from Trondheim to Oslo has a departure time of 11:17pm and an arrival of 6:50pm. You can look at tickets here

