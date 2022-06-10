Strike to bring trains in eastern Norway to a halt next week

All trains in eastern Norway will be halted next Tuesday due to a political strike, working life publication FriFagbevelse reports.

Between 11am and 1pm Tuesday, June 14th, all trains in eastern Norway will be halted as employees strike. Workers are striking over what they perceive as broken promises from the government.

“This is a signal of intent from us because the government continues to split up train traffic. We see this as a breach of the promises in the Hurdal platform (the mandate on which the current government was formed),” Ralf Ringal, from rail union NLF, told FriFagbevelse.

The union is unhappy that the government’s division of Eastern Norway into two railway licenses that operators can bid to have the rights to operate on was too similar to the previous government’s plans for that part of the country’s railway network.

All local and intercity trains operated by Vy, trains on the L and R lines, the airport train (Flytoget), and the Gjøvik Line will all be affected by the strike.

In addition, services from Go-Ahead, SJ and Vy will be stopped on sections of the Kongsberg to Oslo, Lillehammer to Oslo and Hønefoss to Oslo lines during the strike.

A bus replacement for the disrupted services has not been organised.

“People will simply have to do without the train for two hours. They can either find other means of transport or kill time in another way,” Ringal said.