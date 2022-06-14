Read news from:
KEY POINTS: What the changes to the revised national budget mean for you

After weeks of negotiations, the government and Socialist Left Party have agreed upon a revised national budget which includes several significant changes. Here are the revisions which could affect you. 

Published: 14 June 2022 11:09 CEST
Pictured is an electric car being charged.
Here are the changes to the revised national budget in Norway that you should know about. Pictured is an EV being charged. Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash.

On Tuesday morning, the Norwegian government announced that it had agreed with the Socialist Left Party on the revised national budget. 

Labour and the Centre Party, who are in a minority coalition, had been locked in talks with the Socialist Left Party, which the government relies on for parliamentary support, for a few weeks. 

The agreement has led to a number of tweaks and changes to the national budget, some of which could have an impact on your day-to-day life in Norway. 

More money for public transport

Half a billion kroner has been set aside for public transport. The extra 500 million kroner will be spent on ensuring routes aren’t cut and that transport is restructured. 

Government support for public transport was set to end in July. When the cut was first announced, Ruter warned that it would axe routes from July 4th as passenger numbers had not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. Lines in Oslo and Viken were also facing the chopping board. 

Public transport firms have yet to announce whether the funding will be enough to prevent route cuts or reverse them entirely. 

No fuel cuts 

Despite record prices and Norway have some of the most expensive fuel in the world, there will be no cuts to petrol and diesel duty. Current prices are around 27 kroner per litre.

Last week, Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said that the government would look at its policy on fuel tax and duties in the autumn when it puts together its budget for 2023. 

Electric cars under 500,000 kroner to remain VAT free

To ensure that electric cars remain an attractive proposition, EVs that cost less than 500,000 kroner will remain VAT free. 

VAT exemption will remain on cars that cost less than 500,000 until 2025 at the earliest under the revised proposal. 

However, cars that cost more than this will still be subject to VAT from the beginning of next year. Currently, all EV purchases are VAT exempt.  

Social support increase

Social support will be increased from July. The government initially proposed raising social support by 1.3 percent. After negotiations, this will now rise to 3.4 percent. 

Housing benefits will also be increased as temporary regulations introduced last year will be adopted permanently. 

Highway projects face the axe

Several proposed highway projects could face the axe next year. The government and Socialist Left Party have agreed to scale down large motorway projects in its review of transport infrastructure up to 2023. 

Inflation in Norway reaches its highest level since 1988

Paying for goods and services in Norway has become more expensive once again, inflation figures released Friday show.

Published: 10 June 2022 13:02 CEST
Data from the national stats agency Statistics Norway (SSB) shows that consumer prices in May were 5.7 percent higher than they were 12 months previously.

This is the highest inflation figure measured in the Nordic country since the end of 1988, the stats firm has said.

“From a historical perspective, this is the strongest price increase measured since December 1988. First and foremost, rising electricity and fuel prices make the 12-month change in the CPI (consumer price index) so great,” Espen Kristiansen, a section manager at Statistics Norway, said of the figures.

In addition to electricity and fuel prices, furniture prices and the cost of food contributed to the increase in inflation.

The stats agency said that, overall, the price increase could be mostly explained by international conditions. Petrol and diesel rises were linked to high crude oil prices. The energy situation in Europe and high gas costs also had knock-ons for Norway.

The CPI adjusted for “core inflation” rose by 3.4 percent between May 2021 and May 2022.

Statistics Norway has said that it expects interest rates to rise quicker than Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, had initially scheduled.

“The interest rate must rise because unemployment is at a record low, inflation is at a record high,” Thomas Von Bracher from Statistics Norway said.

