MONEY

EXPLAINED: What the revised national budget in Norway means for foreigners 

The Norwegian government has presented its revised budget for 2022. Here's The Local's roundup of some of the key proposals and what they mean for your wallet.

Published: 12 May 2022 13:06 CEST
Pictured are coins.
Owning an electric car, higher loan and mortgage repayments are among the things becoming more expensive in the revised budget. Pictured is a a stack of coins. Photo by Pixabay: https://www.pexels.com/photo/selective-focus-photo-of-stacked-coins-128867/

Electric cars to become more expensive

The government will replace the VAT exemption for electric cars with a subsidy scheme. This means that electric cars that cost over 500,000 kroner will be subject to VAT, while EVs that cost less will be exempt from VAT. 

The government has said the cost of buying an EV with a sticker price of 600,000 would become 25,000 kroner more expensive. 

An EV costing more than a million kroner will become 125,000 kroner pricier, according to the government’s proposals. 

“If you can afford to buy a car for 1.7 million, it is only fair and reasonable that you also pay VAT,” Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said of the announcement

The scheme will come into effect next year. 

Free ferry tickets

All ferry journeys on routes with less than 100,00 passengers will be free from July 1st. This is likely to make around 30 of Norway’s 130 connections completely free of charge. 

The free trips will apply to local residents, tourists and other travellers. 

READ MORE: Why some ferry routes in Norway will be completely free this summer

It’ll become easier to get a better deal on energy prices 

The government will offer five million kroner in funding to help improve the Consumer Council’s electricity price comparison site strømpris.no.

The funding will make the comparison site better so that both spot price and fixed price customers can get the best energy deal available and save money. 

The government expects high electricity prices to continue

The government has written in its revised national budget that it expects high energy prices to continue. 

Tax revenues from the power companies will be used to cover the expenses of the electricity subsidy scheme, which sees the government pick up 80 percent of energy bills when the spot prices rise above a certain amount. 

Experts: Loan and mortgage repayments to increase faster

Loan and mortgage repayments could go up more quickly than anticipated due to increased oil spending, business and financial site E24 reports. 

In the revised budget, the government has said that it plans on spending 30 billion more of revenue from the oil fund than previously expected. 

“I think this is a somewhat more expansive use of money than Norges Bank (Norway’s central bank) had envisioned, and in that sense, I think that in isolation, it could contribute to a higher interest rate path, not strongly, but somewhat higher,” Kjersti Haugland, chief economist at DNB, told E24. 

If Norges Bank raises the key policy rate, lenders will follow suit meaning the loan or mortgage becomes more expensive to repay. 

Counties will be split up to improve local services

Viken will be divided into Akerhus, Buskerud and Østfold. Vestfold og Telemark will be split into two, as will Troms og Finnamrk. 

If parliament can make a final decision before the summer, the division will take place from January 1st 2024. 

The government wants to split the counties to improve the availability of local services in these areas, according to a press release from the Ministry of Local Government

Air passenger tax scrapped for the rest of the year

The air passenger tax, which was shelved for the last few years, will also be frozen until the end of the year. 

Cut in support for public transport

The government will be cutting its support scheme for public transport firms hit by a loss of income related to the pandemic from July 1st. 

For consumers, this means that some firms will cut the routes they offer due to the funding ending. 

Ruter has said that it is already cutting the number of routes from July 4th as passenger numbers are not back to pre-pandemic levels.Routes could also be cut in Oslo and Viken

MONEY

Inflation in Norway at highest level since 2008

Prices for consumers have increased by 5.4 percent across the last 12 months, bringing inflation in Norway to its highest level since 2008. 

Published: 10 May 2022 12:49 CEST
Inflation in Norway at highest level since 2008

The cost paid by consumers in Norway last month was 5.4 percent higher than prices in April 2021, according to data released by national agency Statistics Norway on Tuesday

The rise in the consumer price index (CPI) over the last year is the biggest jump in prices since 2008, and higher inflation has not been measured in April since 1988, Statistics Norway said. 

The consumer price index measures the changes in prices of goods and services purchased by households. Expenses that make up a more significant proportion of a household’s budget contribute the most towards the CPI. 

Soaring airline ticket prices and rising energy costs were the biggest contributors to increasing inflation, Espen Kristiansen from Statistics Norway said. 

Airline tickets have risen by 39 percent in price since March last year, while electricity costs increased by 14 percent. Food prices and the cost of eating out also rose. 

“A good part of the price increase is due to higher prices for petrol and electricity, but other product groups are also rising. Food prices were higher than expected in April,” Kjersti Haugland, chief economist at DNB Markets, told public broadcaster NRK

The war in Ukraine and the pandemic have contributed to rising costs. 

READ MORE: Five essential tips for saving money on food shopping in Norway

The inflation figures are higher than economists had expected in advance and well above the targets of Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, business and financial news site, E24 reports. 

This could lead to the bank accelerating its plan to raise the key interest rate, meaning more expensive loan and mortgage repayments for consumers. 

However, there may not be complete cause for concern, Harald Magnus Andreassen from Sparebank 1 Markets told E24. 

“Norwegian price inflation is among the lowest we have seen. Wage growth is not lower than in other countries. Norwegian households are among those who have the least reasons to complain about inflation,” he told the site. 

