TRAVEL NEWS

Will Norway see travel chaos in airports this summer? 

Residents and tourists alike are keen to travel in and out of Norway this summer after a couple of pandemic disrupted years, but will it be smooth sailing or chaos at Norwegian airports this summer? 

Published: 10 June 2022 11:49 CEST
Pictured is a traveller at Oslo Gardermoen looking at a cancellation board.
Will Norway's airports be unaffected or ravaged by chaos this summer? File Photo: A passenger stands in front of the departures board on at Oslo's Gardermoen airport. Photo by AFP/ Hakon Mosvold Larsen/ Scanpix Norway.

Airports across Europe have recently been hit by chaos, disruption, queues, delays and cancellations. Heathrow, Manchester, Dublin, Charles de Gaulle in Paris, Schiphol in Amsterdam, and Arlanda airport in Sweden have all been struck with long queues or cancellations. 

This problem may only worsen over the summer as a survey commissioned by the Airports Council International (ACI) has revealed that as many as two-thirds of airports in Europe have said they expect more delays than usual this summer

READ MORE: How airports across Europe have been hit by travel chaos

So far, Norway has managed to prove to be the exception to this, though and managed to get through this wave of disruption relatively unscathed.

Currently, the longest queue report at a security checkpoint has been on June 3rd, when a delay of seven minutes was reported. The day was also the busiest for Norwegian airports since 2019, newspaper VG reports. 

Avinor, the state-owned company, which operates the country’s airports, has said that Norwegian airports are faring better due to being better prepared than other destinations.

“It’s a staffing issue (airport delays), and here in Norway, we are much better equipped than other European countries, thanks to measures taken during the pandemic,” Øystein Løwer, press officer of Avinor, told VG. 

“During the pandemic, we had a clear crisis package from the state, which made it possible to retain workers for long periods. This, in turn, meant that employees at the airports (in Norway) kept their jobs and were able to return to work when Norway reopened,” the press officer explained. 

Digitisation, a recruitment drive last autumn and regular meetings with airlines were also factors that the press officer believed allowed for smooth sailing at Norway’s airports. 

It’s not all good news though 

However, despite Norway getting through the current wave relatively unaffected, chaos across Europe can still have knock-ons for the country’s airports, no matter how well-prepared operators are. 

“Many of the planes that depart from Oslo Airport come from Europe, so if a plane arrives late at OSL, there is a high probability that the plane will depart with some delay,” Løwer explained. 

Authorities are also expecting their busiest days since the pandemic on June 16th and 17th this year. 

“We expect a peak next week, on June 16th and 17th, but are well prepared for departures and hope and believe that passengers will not experience any queues,” the press officer said. 

Several other factors out of the control of airports could affect travellers in Norway when they do get to the terminal. 

A number of airlines have already announced strikes, cancellations or disruptions this summer. 

Around 1,000 pilots with Scandinavian airline SAS could go on strike later this month after trade unions issued a strike notice. Pilots in Norway, Denmark and Sweden have all said they would strike. 

Additionally, around 2,000 bookings with airline Flyr could be disrupted by the delayed delivery of Boeing aircraft to its fleet. 

Germany’s largest airline Lufthansa has also said there could be delays and cancellations on its flights this summer due to staffing issues. The warning comes after it announced that it was cancelling hundreds of summer flights. 

Although Lufthansa said that airports in Frankfurt and Munich would be most affected, delays and cancellations could have knock-ons in Norway.  

What advice is being given to travellers passing through Norwegian airports? 

My best advice when it comes to delays is to deal with the airline you are travelling with directly. Show up when the airline tells you to show up. Check-in digitally and use a digital boarding pass,” Avinor’s press officer said. 

Other tips included printing luggage tags at automated kiosks, or on Oslo’s airport train, rather than waiting until you are at the bag drop desk. To pass through security quicker, passengers are also advised to sort out what needs to be scanned and taken out of bags well in advance.

SAS

Over 1,000 SAS pilots could go on strike by late June

Around 1,000 pilots with Scandinavian airline SAS could go on strike later this month after trade unions issued notice of a strike to begin in at least 14 days’ time.

Published: 9 June 2022 14:46 CEST
Updated: 9 June 2022 16:46 CEST
Over 1,000 SAS pilots could go on strike by late June

Danish pilots’ trade union Dansk Pilotforening confirmed the strike announcement to news wire Ritzau on Thursday. The Danish union is part of SAS Pilot Group, which represents SAS pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Pilots with the airline in Sweden and Norway have also issued strike notices in line with the Danish announcement.

The collective bargaining agreement by which the pilots’ salary and working terms are determined expired in April. Pilots are currently working under the terms of the expired deal.

READ ALSO: What is a Danish collective bargaining agreement?

But the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement also means that the pilots are not bound by a commitment not to strike. They can therefore legally do so provided they give two weeks’ notice.

The creation of two SAS subsidiaries, SAS Connect and SAS Link, is reported to have generated an obstacle in negotiations over a new collective agreement.

The head of the Danish pilots’ union, Henrik Thyregod, denied on Thursday that the strike had been announced to coincide with SAS’ peak season during the summer. He noted that pilots chose not to strike at Easter, another peak time, when the action was also available to them.

“We have been sitting down with SAS since mid-November to try to find out what they need in terms of flexibility and savings,” Thyregod told Ritzau.

“We have found an overall package that gives a minimum of 25 percent [in savings, ed.]. That’s 500 million Swedish kronor. In return, we need jobs at Link and Connect for our pilots who have (previously) been let go,” he said.

“We have spent seven months on this. Last Friday, SAS told us that they could not guarantee they would not pull the same trick again: in other words, create new companies and make new collective bargaining agreements and take our jobs from us,” he said.

Several SAS employee groups have raised objections to what they see as moves by the airline since the Covid-19 pandemic to resume its business activities through the new subsidiary companies, keeping SAS activity at a level lower than it was at prior to the pandemic.

In a written comment to Ritzau, SAS head of media relations in Denmark Alexandra Lindgren Kaoukji strongly criticised the strike notice.

“The notice from the pilots’ unions is careless and shows a shocking lack of understanding of the critical situation in which SAS finds itself,” Kaoukji wrote.

Sweden’s government said on Tuesday that Stockholm will not bail out SAS amid the company’s ongoing debt struggles, adding that the Swedish state will be reducing its stake in the airline.

READ ALSO: Swedish government rejects bailout for SAS airline

