Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SAS

Over 1,000 SAS pilots could go on strike by late June

Around 1,000 pilots with Scandinavian airline SAS could go on strike later this month after trade unions issued notice of a strike to begin in at least 14 days’ time.

Published: 9 June 2022 14:46 CEST
Updated: 9 June 2022 16:46 CEST
A file photo of a SAS aircraft approaching Stockholm's Arlanda Airport
A file photo of a SAS aircraft approaching Stockholm's Arlanda Airport. Photo: Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

Danish pilots’ trade union Dansk Pilotforening confirmed the strike announcement to news wire Ritzau on Thursday. The Danish union is part of SAS Pilot Group, which represents SAS pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Pilots with the airline in Sweden and Norway have also issued strike notices in line with the Danish announcement.

The collective bargaining agreement by which the pilots’ salary and working terms are determined expired in April. Pilots are currently working under the terms of the expired deal.

READ ALSO: What is a Danish collective bargaining agreement?

But the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement also means that the pilots are not bound by a commitment not to strike. They can therefore legally do so provided they give two weeks’ notice.

The creation of two SAS subsidiaries, SAS Connect and SAS Link, is reported to have generated an obstacle in negotiations over a new collective agreement.

The head of the Danish pilots’ union, Henrik Thyregod, denied on Thursday that the strike had been announced to coincide with SAS’ peak season during the summer. He noted that pilots chose not to strike at Easter, another peak time, when the action was also available to them.

“We have been sitting down with SAS since mid-November to try to find out what they need in terms of flexibility and savings,” Thyregod told Ritzau.

“We have found an overall package that gives a minimum of 25 percent [in savings, ed.]. That’s 500 million Swedish kronor. In return, we need jobs at Link and Connect for our pilots who have (previously) been let go,” he said.

“We have spent seven months on this. Last Friday, SAS told us that they could not guarantee they would not pull the same trick again: in other words, create new companies and make new collective bargaining agreements and take our jobs from us,” he said.

Several SAS employee groups have raised objections to what they see as moves by the airline since the Covid-19 pandemic to resume its business activities through the new subsidiary companies, keeping SAS activity at a level lower than it was at prior to the pandemic.

In a written comment to Ritzau, SAS head of media relations in Denmark Alexandra Lindgren Kaoukji strongly criticised the strike notice.

“The notice from the pilots’ unions is careless and shows a shocking lack of understanding of the critical situation in which SAS finds itself,” Kaoukji wrote.

Sweden’s government said on Tuesday that Stockholm will not bail out SAS amid the company’s ongoing debt struggles, adding that the Swedish state will be reducing its stake in the airline.

READ ALSO: Swedish government rejects bailout for SAS airline

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRAIN TRAVEL

Travel: What are the best night trains in Norway? 

Have you ever dreamed of hitting the hay and waking up in another part of Norway or a different country? Here’s what you need to know about night trains before you plan your next adventure.  

Published: 9 June 2022 14:32 CEST
Travel: What are the best night trains in Norway? 

Night trains are back in favour across Europe. The once-seemingly old-fashioned way to get about has recently seen a revival in popularity. 

If you’ve always fancied the idea of taking a night train, then you are in luck because they are several routes available in Norway. 

However, if you fancy taking an international night train, you may be disappointed. That is because there is only one night train currently in operation that leaves Norway at the time of writing, although a popular night train between Oslo and Copenhagen could return

One more thing to factor in is that sleeper cabins on Vy only allow one person to book a compartment with two beds. This makes sleeping cars quite expensive for solo travellers. 

READ MORE: Trains are in fashion so why is rail travel across Europe still so difficult?

Narvik to Stockholm 

We’ll start with the only train that leaves Norway for another country. The train connects northern Norway with the Swedish capital and stretches a monster 1,014 kilometres.

Just as impressive as the distance the trip covers is the 18-hour journey time. Train tickets start from 50 euros or 500 kroner. However, this will be for a standard second-class seat. 

Other ticket options include couchette cars, which have six beds. Sleeping cars have three-bed compartments. You can also book a private sleeping compartment for one or two travellers. Facilities include a shower and toilet in the corridors. 

Trains depart Narvik at 3:15pm daily and arrive in Stockholm at 9:45am the following morning. You can look at tickets here

READ ALSO: Train service between Oslo and Stockholm set to resume

Oslo to Bergen/ Bergen to Oslo 

Named one of the best railway lines in Europe by travel mag The Lonely Planet, the Bergen Line also has a night service. 

This train is operated by Vy. All Vy (formerly NSB) night trains have sleeper cars with two beds per compartment, a restaurant and second class seating. The journey takes around seven and a half hours. For more information on tickets, click here

Departures from Oslo leave at 11:03pm and arrive in Bergen at 5:48am the next day. 

Trains from Bergen leave at 11:18pm and arrive in the capital at 6:25am. 

Trondheim to Bodø

Connecting central Norway with the Arctic Circle is the RT 475 service between Trondheim and Bodø. 

The train has seats, compartments for two people, and a restaurant. The trip takes around 10 hours, departs Trondheim at 11:12pm, and arrives in Bodø at 9:17am. 

The return service, the RT 475, leaves Bodø at 9:10pm and arrives in Trondheim at 07:15- perfect if you enjoy an early start. 

Oslo to Stavanger

Another route which connects East Norway to the West is the route between Stavanger and Oslo. This route is operated by Go Ahead, but tickets can still be booked via Vy

The train meanders and hooks along the south of Norway rather than making a direct beeline for its final destination. 

Sleeper carriages for two people are available. If you book a cabin, you will need to check in ahead of time. Trains leave Oslo at 10:25pm and arrive in Stavanger at 07:20 am. 

One of the more notable stops in Kristiansand. However, it may be better to take a daytime train to this stop as it pulls into the station at the inconvenient time of 03:46am.

Night services from Stavanger leave the station at 10:35 and pull into Norway’s capital at 07:26am. 

Oslo to Trondheim

Unlike most night trains, this one doesn’t connect Norway’s east and west coasts. Instead, it offers a link between the southeast and Central Norway. 

Trains leave Oslo at 10:50 pm and pull into Trondheim at 6:28am. The RT 406 from Trondheim to Oslo has a departure time of 11:17pm and an arrival of 6:50pm. You can look at tickets here

SHOW COMMENTS