Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Police believe double murderer fled to Oslo

The police, who are on the hunt for Stig Millehaugen, 53, believe the escaped prisoner took a flight to Oslo while on day release from a prison in Trondheim.

The 53-year-old is wanted both nationally and internationally after he failed to return to Trondheim prison after being on release for the day.

Police in Oslo will now take over and lead the investigation for the 53-year-old, who has spent most of his adult life in prison and has convictions for two murders.

Yesterday, a man was arrested for helping Millehaugen with his escape. However, he was released later in the day.

Driver injured after bus and tram collide in Bislett

One person has been seriously injured following a collision between a bus and a tram in Bislett, Oslo, this morning.

Josefine’s Gate Street has been blocked off due to the accident.

“This will affect the traffic during the morning rush. We are working to clean up the place as quickly as possible, but at the same time, we must take care of the necessary investigative steps,” Line Skott from Oslo Police told newspaper VG.

Those using public transport have been asked to consult Ruter’s travel planner app to check for diversions, cancellations and alternative routes to avoid disruption.

Norwegian state mulls SAS shares

Four years after the state sold its shares in the airline, it could become a part-owner of SAS once again, business and financial outlet Dagens Næringsliv writes.

The airline took out a crisis loan from the Norwegian government during the pandemic to help keep it afloat. However, the capital that SAS owes the state could be converted into shares.

The Ministry of Trade and Fisheries has hired the investment bank ABG Sindal Collier to provide financial advice, as well as the law firm Wiersholm for legal advice, but wouldn’t elaborate further on whether it would convert the money it’s owed back into shares or not.

Deadline for the revised national budget

Labour and the Centre Party have until the end of today to agree with the Socialist Left Party on a revised national budget.

The budget was presented a couple of weeks ago but has yet to pass through parliament as the current government is a minority one which has leaned on the Socialist Left Party for budgetary support.

