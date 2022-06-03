For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Police on the hunt for a double murderer in Oslo, a key government deadline and the state's option to take up shares in SAS are among the main stories from Norway on Friday.
Published: 3 June 2022 08:35 CEST
Read about the state potentially taking up shares in SAS, a police hunt for a double murderer and a collision between a bus and tram. A picture taken on March 25, 2020 shows aircrafts of nordic airline company SAS parked on the tarmac at Copenhagen's Airport, their pay cut. Photo by Martin Sylvest / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP
