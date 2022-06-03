Read news from:
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Police on the hunt for a double murderer in Oslo, a key government deadline and the state's option to take up shares in SAS are among the main stories from Norway on Friday.

Published: 3 June 2022 08:35 CEST
Read about the state potentially taking up shares in SAS, a police hunt for a double murderer and a collision between a bus and tram. A picture taken on March 25, 2020 shows aircrafts of nordic airline company SAS parked on the tarmac at Copenhagen's Airport, their pay cut. Photo by Martin Sylvest / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP

Police believe double murderer fled to Oslo

The police, who are on the hunt for Stig Millehaugen, 53, believe the escaped prisoner took a flight to Oslo while on day release from a prison in Trondheim.

The 53-year-old is wanted both nationally and internationally after he failed to return to Trondheim prison after being on release for the day. 

Police in Oslo will now take over and lead the investigation for the 53-year-old, who has spent most of his adult life in prison and has convictions for two murders. 

Yesterday, a man was arrested for helping Millehaugen with his escape. However, he was released later in the day. 

Driver injured after bus and tram collide in Bislett

One person has been seriously injured following a collision between a bus and a tram in Bislett, Oslo, this morning. 

Josefine’s Gate Street has been blocked off due to the accident. 

“This will affect the traffic during the morning rush. We are working to clean up the place as quickly as possible, but at the same time, we must take care of the necessary investigative steps,” Line Skott from Oslo Police told newspaper VG

Those using public transport have been asked to consult Ruter’s travel planner app to check for diversions, cancellations and alternative routes to avoid disruption. 

Norwegian state mulls SAS shares

Four years after the state sold its shares in the airline, it could become a part-owner of SAS once again, business and financial outlet Dagens Næringsliv writes. 

The airline took out a crisis loan from the Norwegian government during the pandemic to help keep it afloat. However, the capital that SAS owes the state could be converted into shares. 

The Ministry of Trade and Fisheries has hired the investment bank ABG Sindal Collier to provide financial advice, as well as the law firm Wiersholm for legal advice, but wouldn’t elaborate further on whether it would convert the money it’s owed back into shares or not. 

Deadline for the revised national budget

Labour and the Centre Party have until the end of today to agree with the Socialist Left Party on a revised national budget. 

The budget was presented a couple of weeks ago but has yet to pass through parliament as the current government is a minority one which has leaned on the Socialist Left Party for budgetary support. 

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Parliament opting against lowering the voting age, a new arrest in a corruption case and a growing wolf population are among the featured stories from Norway today. 

Published: 2 June 2022 07:40 CEST
Parliament votes down a lower voting age

A proposal from the Liberal Party to give 16-year-olds the right to vote was rejected in parliament on Wednesday. 

The proposal had the support of the Red Party, Socialist Left Party, Labour Party and the Green Party. However, a majority consisting of the Conservatives, Centre Party, Progress Party and Christian Democratic Party were in the majority when voting against the plans. 

Previously, 16-and-17-year-olds had the right to vote in a number of municipal elections as part of a pilot scheme. 

Everyone who turns 18 by the end of an election year in Norway has the right to vote. Only Norwegian citizens can vote in general elections, while foreigners with permanent residence can head to the ballot box in local ones. 

Another arrested in corruption case 

Police have arrested another person as part of a wider series of arrests in a corruption case this week. 

The man who police have arrested is a loan agent at Eindomfinans, one of the country’s largest loan intermediaries.

So far, five current and former employees at the bank Nordea and the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) have been charged with gross corruption. 

They are alleged to have facilitated or been involved with the processing of loans totalling more than 150 million kroner which were granted due to wrong or misleading information, newspaper VG writes. 

Police on the hunt for double murderer

Police are on the hunt for Stig Millehaugen, 53, after he failed to return to Trondheim prison following a period of leave. 

The 53-year-old has previously escaped from prison three times. During an escape attempt in 1992, he shot and killed a prison officer. In 2012, he was sentenced to 21 years in prison, Norway’s most severe punishment, for the murder of reported gang leader Mohammad “Jeddi” Javed. 

“We think that the prisoner can be a dangerous man, and that is why we want to get control of him, whether he is in Norway or abroad,” Anne Haave, attorney for Trøndelag police district, told newspaper VG

Wolf population on the rise

The wolf population in Scandinavia has passed 500. In total, there are 540 wolves in Norway and Sweden. 

“Last year, the Scandinavian wolf population was at the same level as in the peak year 2014–2015. This year, the population has grown further, and now counts 540 wolves in Norway and Sweden,” Jonas Kindberg, the head of Rovdata, which monitors wildlife populations, told newswire NTB. 

Of the 540 wolves, 460 are in Sweden. Last week, the Swedish government proposed a joint cull of the wolf population with neighbours Norway

