Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Parliament opting against lowering the voting age, a new arrest in a corruption case and a growing wolf population are among the featured stories from Norway today.
Published: 2 June 2022 07:40 CEST
Read about parliament saying no to a lower voting age, police on the hunt for a murderer and the wolf population in today's roundup. Pictured is Lofoten. Photo by Aiva Apsite on Unsplash.
