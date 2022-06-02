Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Parliament votes down a lower voting age

A proposal from the Liberal Party to give 16-year-olds the right to vote was rejected in parliament on Wednesday.

The proposal had the support of the Red Party, Socialist Left Party, Labour Party and the Green Party. However, a majority consisting of the Conservatives, Centre Party, Progress Party and Christian Democratic Party were in the majority when voting against the plans.

Previously, 16-and-17-year-olds had the right to vote in a number of municipal elections as part of a pilot scheme.

Everyone who turns 18 by the end of an election year in Norway has the right to vote. Only Norwegian citizens can vote in general elections, while foreigners with permanent residence can head to the ballot box in local ones.

Another arrested in corruption case

Police have arrested another person as part of a wider series of arrests in a corruption case this week.

The man who police have arrested is a loan agent at Eindomfinans, one of the country’s largest loan intermediaries.

So far, five current and former employees at the bank Nordea and the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) have been charged with gross corruption.

They are alleged to have facilitated or been involved with the processing of loans totalling more than 150 million kroner which were granted due to wrong or misleading information, newspaper VG writes.

Police on the hunt for double murderer

Police are on the hunt for Stig Millehaugen, 53, after he failed to return to Trondheim prison following a period of leave.

The 53-year-old has previously escaped from prison three times. During an escape attempt in 1992, he shot and killed a prison officer. In 2012, he was sentenced to 21 years in prison, Norway’s most severe punishment, for the murder of reported gang leader Mohammad “Jeddi” Javed.

“We think that the prisoner can be a dangerous man, and that is why we want to get control of him, whether he is in Norway or abroad,” Anne Haave, attorney for Trøndelag police district, told newspaper VG.

Wolf population on the rise

The wolf population in Scandinavia has passed 500. In total, there are 540 wolves in Norway and Sweden.

“Last year, the Scandinavian wolf population was at the same level as in the peak year 2014–2015. This year, the population has grown further, and now counts 540 wolves in Norway and Sweden,” Jonas Kindberg, the head of Rovdata, which monitors wildlife populations, told newswire NTB.

Of the 540 wolves, 460 are in Sweden. Last week, the Swedish government proposed a joint cull of the wolf population with neighbours Norway.