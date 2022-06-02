Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Parliament opting against lowering the voting age, a new arrest in a corruption case and a growing wolf population are among the featured stories from Norway today. 

Published: 2 June 2022 07:40 CEST
Pictured is Lofoten.
Read about parliament saying no to a lower voting age, police on the hunt for a murderer and the wolf population in today's roundup. Pictured is Lofoten. Photo by Aiva Apsite on Unsplash.

Parliament votes down a lower voting age

A proposal from the Liberal Party to give 16-year-olds the right to vote was rejected in parliament on Wednesday. 

The proposal had the support of the Red Party, Socialist Left Party, Labour Party and the Green Party. However, a majority consisting of the Conservatives, Centre Party, Progress Party and Christian Democratic Party were in the majority when voting against the plans. 

Previously, 16-and-17-year-olds had the right to vote in a number of municipal elections as part of a pilot scheme. 

Everyone who turns 18 by the end of an election year in Norway has the right to vote. Only Norwegian citizens can vote in general elections, while foreigners with permanent residence can head to the ballot box in local ones. 

Another arrested in corruption case 

Police have arrested another person as part of a wider series of arrests in a corruption case this week. 

The man who police have arrested is a loan agent at Eindomfinans, one of the country’s largest loan intermediaries.

So far, five current and former employees at the bank Nordea and the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) have been charged with gross corruption. 

They are alleged to have facilitated or been involved with the processing of loans totalling more than 150 million kroner which were granted due to wrong or misleading information, newspaper VG writes. 

Police on the hunt for double murderer

Police are on the hunt for Stig Millehaugen, 53, after he failed to return to Trondheim prison following a period of leave. 

The 53-year-old has previously escaped from prison three times. During an escape attempt in 1992, he shot and killed a prison officer. In 2012, he was sentenced to 21 years in prison, Norway’s most severe punishment, for the murder of reported gang leader Mohammad “Jeddi” Javed. 

“We think that the prisoner can be a dangerous man, and that is why we want to get control of him, whether he is in Norway or abroad,” Anne Haave, attorney for Trøndelag police district, told newspaper VG

Wolf population on the rise

The wolf population in Scandinavia has passed 500. In total, there are 540 wolves in Norway and Sweden. 

“Last year, the Scandinavian wolf population was at the same level as in the peak year 2014–2015. This year, the population has grown further, and now counts 540 wolves in Norway and Sweden,” Jonas Kindberg, the head of Rovdata, which monitors wildlife populations, told newswire NTB. 

Of the 540 wolves, 460 are in Sweden. Last week, the Swedish government proposed a joint cull of the wolf population with neighbours Norway

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Norway's first monkeypox case, bank and NAV employees being arrested for corruption and the police considering suing the country's passport supplier are among the main stories on Wednesday. 

Published: 1 June 2022 09:26 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

 Norway records first monkeypox case 

A person from Viken County has become the first person to be diagnosed with monkeypox in Norway, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) announced Tuesday evening. 

The person in question developed symptoms after returning home from a foreign trip. The case is part of a wider outbreak in Europe. 

Contact tracing had taken place in the person’s home municipality, and the risk of further infection is considered low, the NIPH said. 

“It is not unexpected that we have had a case of monkeypox in Norway, and the health service is prepared for that,” Helena Niemi Eide from the NIPH said in a statement. 

The most common symptoms of monkeypox are fever and swelling of the lymph nodes. The disease very rarely leads to serious illness or death. 

Bank and NAV employees arrested on corruption charges

Five people have been arrested on corruption charges, with four of the five arrests being current or former employees at the bank Nordea or the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration. 

Police in Oslo also said that several addresses have been searched in the capital. Two of those arrested were current employees at Nordea, one was working at NAV, and another of the arrests was a former worker at NAV, newswire NTB reports. 

Kristin Rusdal from Oslo police told NTB that the four are suspected of facilitating loans totalling 150 million kroner on the back of wrong or misleading information. 

Motorway plans shelved

Construction of the new E39 motorway between Mandal and Lyngdal has been halted indefinitely, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

The state-owned firm responsible for building the road has said that the motorway has been postponed due to rising costs. 

Part of the motorway between Kristiansand to Mandalskrysset had been finished, but no new road will be built from that point onwards. 

“The market is so uncertain now. Therefore, it is difficult, but absolutely necessary to make such assessments,” Anette Aanesland, CEO of New Roads, which was building the motorway, told NRK. 

Police mull suing passport supplier

The Norwegian Police Directorate is considering pursuing a claim against Thales, which manufactures and supplies passports to Norway, for long delays in making passports, leading to a backlog of almost 90,000 travel documents. 

French group Thales is also responsible for delivering passports and ID cards in Sweden, Finland, the UK, France, Belgium and the United States. 

“No matter who provides the service, this is not good enough. We have to be honest about that. It is very unfortunate and sad because there are many who are angry, frustrated and desperate,” Bjørn Vandvik from the Norwegian Passport Directorate told VG

READ MORE: How do Norway’s slow passport processing times compare to Denmark and Sweden?

SHOW COMMENTS