TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Wolf population management and the second day of the Bergen International Festival, are among the main stories from Norway on this Thursday Ascension Day.

Published: 26 May 2022 11:24 CEST
A photo of a wolf in Järvsö, Sweden, where the government want to cull some of the animals to bring down the wolf population, in a plan that could see cooperation with Norway on its wolf management. Photo: Robert Larsson, Unsplash

Ascension Day

This public holiday in Norway today is tied to a Christian holiday celebrating Jesus’s ascent to heaven. Expect store closures and busy roads as people hurry to holiday homes.  

Sweden to seek cooperation with Norway on wolf management

Sweden’s government has announced that it will allow a major wolf cull this year, with hunters licensed to kill as many as half of the estimated 400 animals in the country.

The decision means that “the government should investigate the possibilities for cooperation with Norway on the management of the Scandinavian wolf population as the population is in both countries”, according to rovdyr.org.

On Wednesday, the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency was commissioned to investigate in more detail what is required to bring the wolf population down to the level decided by the Swedish government – between 170 and 270 individuals.

There are currently 480 wolves living in an estimated 40 packs between Sweden and Norway, with the vast majority — about 400 — in central Sweden. 

Queen attends opening of the Festival Exhibition in Bergen

The Bergen International Festival opened on Wednesday, which this year celebrates 70 years.

On Thursday, the Festival Exhibition 2022 opens in Bergen Kunstshall. The exhibition is one of Norway’s most important contemporary art exhibitions, and Queen Sonja will be present at the opening.

Bergen’s annual cultural and music festival is the largest festival in the Nordic countries of its type and runs for 14 days across the city. 

Norwegian’s Casper Ruud plays the second round of Roland-Garros

On Thursday morning Rudd will play in the second round match against the Finn, Emil Ruusuvuori after winning the opening round against the French veteran Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Tuesday.

In two previous meetings, Ruud has beaten Ruusuvuori in straight sets. Rudd, who is from Snarøya in Norway is ranked number 8 in the world.

Drink-driving limits

And if you missed this article yesterday, we compare which countries in Europe have the strictest drink-drive limits.

Certain countries around Europe have stricter policies than others regarding drinking and driving and harsher punishments for those caught exceeding legal limits. 

While the safest thing to do of course, is to drink no alcohol at all before driving it is useful to know what the limit is in the country you are driving in whether as a tourist or as someone who frequently crosses European borders by car for work.

In Norway, the limit for standard drivers is 0.2g/l. It could take a woman with average weight one standard drink, or one can of beer, to reach that level. Penalties in Norway can start at a one month salary fine and a criminal record. 

For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

A proposed change to blood donation rules, parliament demanding an end to passport waiting times and the Bergen International Festival kicking off are among the main stories from Norway. 

Published: 25 May 2022 08:58 CEST
Norway to look at change to blood donation rules

The Ministry of Health wants the Norwegian Directorate of Health to consider changes to the blood donation rules for gay men. 

Current regulations mean that gay men have to wait 12 months since they were last sexually active to donate blood. The same rules do not apply to heterosexual couples. 

“Blood donors make an invaluable contribution to society and to other people. It is important to facilitate that those who can and want to donate blood can do so in a safe way. This means that we must have regulations that are updated on professional knowledge about the risk of who can donate blood,” Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol said. 

Parliament demands an end to passport waiting times

A majority in parliament’s Justice Committee supported a proposal to introduce immediate measures to ease lengthy passport waiting times ahead of the summer holidays, NRK writes

The parties in government do not currently support the proposal but are in the minority. The measures will be voted on in parliament on June 2nd. 

So far, the government has extended passport office opening hours and reopened bureaus that were closed under the previous government. 

Norway’s Justice Minister has said that the proposals wouldn’t ease the backlog before the summer as the main issue is suppliers lack of the raw materials used to make the travel documents. 

“This proposal has no bearing on the prospect of delivering more passports before the summer. The government implemented these measures almost three months ago. But, the main problem is that the supplier lacks the components for production. We have extended the opening hours and increased staffing, but this is not where the problem lies now,” Emilie Enger Mehl, Minister of Justice, told NRK. 

READ ALSO: Norwegian police urge travellers not to book holidays without a valid passport

Bergen International Festival starts

Bergen’s annual cultural and music festival commences today. It is the largest festival in the Nordic countries of its type and will run for the next 14 days across the city. 

This afternoon, there will be an opening ceremony for the festival at Torgallmenningen Square. Queen Sonja and the Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre will be in attendence. 

First-quarter losses for budget airline

Budget airline Flyr lost 212 million kroner during the first quarter of 2022, despite passenger revenues of 78 million. 

Despite what the airline described as a challenging market, it believes the future looks promising as summer approaches. Flyr has reported a large number of bookings and has ordered new aircraft. 

Over the last year, the airline lost 419 million kroner. 

