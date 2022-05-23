Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRANSPORT

Drunk e-scooter users in Norway risk losing their licence under new rules

The Norwegian government has announced new regulations on using electric scooters, which could see users lose their driving licence if caught using the devices while over the legal blood alcohol limit. 

Published: 23 May 2022 14:50 CEST
Pictured is somebody plugging in their electric scooter to charge. Fro
From June it will become prohibited to use an e-scooter while drunk. Pictured is somebody plugging in their electric scooter to charge. Photo by Varla Scooter on Unsplash.

From June 15th, the rules for using electric scooters in Norway will change considerably with an age limit being introduced, and it becoming prohibited for users to ride the devices while inebriated. 

“Electric scooters are a very good means of transport in the city. But like so much else, it must be regulated to be safe to travel,” Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård told public broadcaster NRK

Users under the age of 12 will be prohibited from using the devices, and those under 15 will be required to wear a helmet. E-scooters would also be reclassified as “motor vehicles”. 

A blood alcohol limit will also be introduced for e-scooter users. The limit will be a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.02. This equates to a beer, a small glass of wine, or a standard measure of a spirit. 

The BAC for scooter users will be the same as all other vehicles. Under the new rules, “the mitigating rules for loss of driving licence” will apply. 

Essentially, the rules for driving an an e-scooter while under the influence will be the same as using a moped, public broadcaster NRK writes.

This means that it will be possible for users to lose their driving licence if caught operating an e-scooter while intoxicated. However, the rules will not be as tight as for being caught drink-driving a car, NRK reports. 

Another new rule will see the requirement for liability insurance for electric scooters introduced later this year. Firms that rent the scooters will need the insurance policies from September, while owners of their own devices will need coverage from next year. 

READ ALSO: The key things you need to know about car insurance in Norway

One rule which will remain the same is the scooters being able to be ridden on pavements, something which blind, disabled, pensioner charities and organisations have been critical of, as well as roads pressure group Trygg Traffik. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRANSPORT

What you need to know about Oslo’s metro line closures in May and June 

Parts of Oslo’s metro will close for around two weeks at the end of May, with bus replacement services scheduled. 

Published: 18 May 2022 11:33 CEST
What you need to know about Oslo’s metro line closures in May and June 

Between May 26th and June 6th, parts of the number two, three and four T-bane lines will close and be replaced with a bus replacement service. 

“The buses will run frequently, but at times it could be cramped for space. Those who are going to travel during this period should think of alternative travel routes,” Ruter’s press officer Øystein Dahl Johansen said in an announcement.

The closures will mainly affect the eastern parts of Oslo’s t-bane system. 

On line two, there will be no metro traffic between Helsfyr and Tveita. On line three, no metro trains will run between Helsfyr and Hellerud. On line three, Ruter advises changing at Oppsal to avoid closures. And on line four, the track between Helsfyr and Vestil will be shut.  

The closures are due to Sporveien wishing to carry out work on tunnels and bridges on the sections of the t-bane, which will be closed. 

Bus services will operate between the stops affected by the closures. Ruter will offer the busses 2B between Helsfyr T and Tveita T, 3B between Helsfyr T to Oppsal, and the 4B between Helsfyr T to Bergkrystallen T. 

The public transport operator said that the schedule for several bus routes from Helsfyr T might be changed due to the extra traffic passing through the stop. 

SHOW COMMENTS