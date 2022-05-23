Drunk e-scooter users in Norway risk losing their licence under new rules

From June 15th, the rules for using electric scooters in Norway will change considerably with an age limit being introduced, and it becoming prohibited for users to ride the devices while inebriated.

“Electric scooters are a very good means of transport in the city. But like so much else, it must be regulated to be safe to travel,” Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård told public broadcaster NRK.

Users under the age of 12 will be prohibited from using the devices, and those under 15 will be required to wear a helmet. E-scooters would also be reclassified as “motor vehicles”.

A blood alcohol limit will also be introduced for e-scooter users. The limit will be a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.02. This equates to a beer, a small glass of wine, or a standard measure of a spirit.

The BAC for scooter users will be the same as all other vehicles. Under the new rules, “the mitigating rules for loss of driving licence” will apply.

Essentially, the rules for driving an an e-scooter while under the influence will be the same as using a moped, public broadcaster NRK writes.

This means that it will be possible for users to lose their driving licence if caught operating an e-scooter while intoxicated. However, the rules will not be as tight as for being caught drink-driving a car, NRK reports.

Another new rule will see the requirement for liability insurance for electric scooters introduced later this year. Firms that rent the scooters will need the insurance policies from September, while owners of their own devices will need coverage from next year.

One rule which will remain the same is the scooters being able to be ridden on pavements, something which blind, disabled, pensioner charities and organisations have been critical of, as well as roads pressure group Trygg Traffik.