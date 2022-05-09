Read news from:
Why some ferry routes in Norway will be completely free this summer

Some ferry connections in Norway will be free of charge to everyone from July under a new government scheme. Here's what you need to know. 

Published: 9 May 2022 11:22 CEST
The government is set to make ferries with low passenger numbers free of charge, according to reports. Pictured is a Fjord 1 ferry. Photo by Meriç Dağlı on Unsplash.

Travel on ferries with less than 100,000 passengers annually will become completely free from July 1st, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

The government pledged to make all ferry connections with less than 100,000 passengers free of charge when it was formed last October to try and make transport easier for rural and coastal communities and boost tourism. 

The government is set to put aside 39 million kroner from the revised national budget to fund the scheme. The refreshed budget will be presented later this week. 

“The ferry tickets are very expensive, and this is a concrete contribution that will make it easier for industry and permanent residents (along the coast),” Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, Minister of Finance, told newswire NTB. 

Under the new scheme, as many as 39 routes across Norway could become completely free of charge, according to data on passenger numbers from The Ferry Database (Ferjedatabanken). 

The database’s numbers are from 2019, as this was the last year that the pandemic didn’t disrupt travel. 

Vedum added that government still has its sights set on reducing ferry prices by 50 percent by 2025.

The scheme where connections with low passenger numbers are made entirely free is likely to cost the government around 165 million kroner per year, the finance ministry informed NTB. 

Why owning an electric car in Norway could become more expensive

Norway’s transport ministry says it is considering scrapping or reducing tax discounts for electric vehicles.

Published: 27 April 2022 14:47 CEST
Tax and toll deductions for electric cars could soon be scrapped or reduced in Norway’s larger cities as the country’s transport ministry is concerned public transport is losing out to low-emissions vehicles.

Minister of Transport Jon-Ivar Nygård told broadcaster NRK on Tuesday that discounts for electric cars could be withdrawn.

A law previously passed by parliament holds that electric cars should never incur more than 50 percent of the tax applied to petrol and diesel equivalents.

But reduced public transport revenues related to higher electric car use, as well as lower intakes from tolls around Oslo because the rate paid by electric cars is lower, are causing the government to rethink, NRK reports.

The loss in traffic revenues from tolls makes it harder to invest in infrastructure projects, while poorly performing public transport could result in cutbacks, the minister said according to NRK.

“We have seen a trend, especially during the pandemic, that car traffic has returned,” Nygård said to the broadcaster.

“It’s great that people use electric cars. But we are not well served by people get into their cars and drive into busy city areas instead of walking, bicycling or taking public transport,” he also said.

A final decision on the matter is yet to be taken, the minister said.

Norway’s owners’ association for electric cars, Elbilforeningen, said it opposed cutting discounts for green vehicles.

“(The government) is now considering throwing climate politics under the bus. We must remember that over 80 percent of cars in Norway still run on fossil fuels,” the organisation’s general secretary Christina Bu told NRK.

“We know that the toll (discounts) are one of the most important reasons for people choosing electric cars,” she said.

