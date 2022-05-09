Read news from:
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

A ban on Russian ships, free ferries and the PM visiting the north are among the main news stories from Norway on Monday. 

Published: 9 May 2022 09:22 CEST
Boats docked in Bergen.
Read about the PM visiting the north, a ban on Russian ships and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured are boats in Bergen. Photo by Robert Bye on Unsplash

Port ban on Russian vessels takes effect 

Over the weekend, the ban on Russian ships in Norwegian ports came into effect. Vessels from Russia will no longer be able to stop at Norwegian ports as a result of the invasion of Ukraine. 

The ban applies to ships over 500 gross tons that sail commercially, yachts, recreational ships and other boats. 

Russian ships that have been re-registered under another country’s flag after February 24th, the day Russia invaded, will also be included in the ban. The Norwegian government has said

Fishing vessels are exempt, and the ban only applies to mainland Norway and not Svalbard. 

PM to visit Kirkenes 

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre will visit Kirkenes in northern Norway, close to the border with Russia. 

The PM will visit several businesses and discuss the effects of sanctions against Russia on the border town. 

Later in the day, he will meet with the Barents Secretariat and representatives of the Russian community in Kirkenes.

Low passenger ferry routes to become free

All ferry routes with less than 100,000 passengers annually will become free from July 1st, Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum announced on Sunday. 

The minister said that the ferry routes becoming free would hopefully attract more people to rural areas. 

“For many of the small island and coastal communities, this will be a big boost,” Vedum told public broadcaster NRK

“This will help the small business with high transport costs, mother or father who is a commuter or the tourist going there for the summer. It creates more activity,” he added. 

The new rules could mean as many as 39 routes could become free of charge, according to NRK. The government has also said it was working towards its goal of making national ferry routes 50 percent cheaper by 2025. 

Oslo calls on the state for ‘missed’ Covid money

Oslo may have missed more than one billion kroner of state Covid aid, newspaper Aftenposten reports.  

The City Council has said that the city has 250 million kroner in uncovered costs from 2020 and 850 million from 2021. 

During the pandemic, the government made a commitment to ensuring that it would cover the bill for extra expenses incurred throughout the pandemic. 

City Councillor for Finance, Einar Wilhelmsen, has written to the government requesting the money. 

“It is not about whether Oslo has received more or less than others. It is about us not being able to cover the costs that no one disagrees that we have had,” Wilhelmsen told Aftenposten. 

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

The settlement of refugees, aid goals and a record offer for farmers are among the main stories from Norway on Friday. 

Published: 6 May 2022 09:43 CEST
Record offer for farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food has offered farmers and farming organisations 10.5 billion kroner in this year’s settlement. 

The offer is a record amount for the farming settlement. However, it is still more than a billion kroner short of farmers’ demands. The ministry said this year’s payment would cover both 2022 and 2023, the ministry said. 

The government have met the farmers’ demands for compensation for increased costs. However, the farmers want more money to close the income gap with other groups in society. 

The government heavily subsidises farming in Norway to ensure the profession remains viable and food security is secure. 

Aid spending at record high, despite target being missed

Norway gave away record amounts of aid for development assistance last year, but its aid targets were not met. 

Every year Norway aims to donate one percent of gross national income in aid. However, this year, this amount only amounted to 0.93 percent of GNI, Christian newspaper Vårt Land reports. 

The proportion is the lowest figure for ten years, despite Norway giving away a record 40.1 billion kroner. The target was not met partially due to record GNI being recorded last year. 

Luxembourg is the only OCED country which provides a higher share of GNI than Norway, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. 

1,000 refugees have been settled in Norway’s municipalities 

Over 1,000 refugees have been moved from reception centres and settled in Norway, according to figures obtained by newspaper VG

In recent weeks, there have been several reports and claims that the resettlement of refugees was going too slowly. 

The process of moving refugees from reception centres was now going at “record speed”, the director of the Directorate for Inclusion and Diversity (IMDI), Libe Rieber-Mohn, told the paper. 

Over the next few weeks, around 5,000 refugees could be housed across Norway, when including those already resettled. 

There have been 15,792 applications for asylum in Norway from Ukrainians since the end of February, according to the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI). 

Roads authority to access the benefit of electric cars in cities

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration would further look into the benefits of electric vehicles in urban areas. 

The roads authority is looking into the benefits in light of a political desire from the government to cut back on the subsidies and benefits of using an electric car to incentivise more people to use public transport. 

“Public transport is in a demanding period of restructuring after the pandemic, and we must look more closely at various measures that can make more people choose public transport,” Minister of Transport Jon-Ivar Nygård said, 

“The benefits of using electric cars in the cities may have contributed to more people choosing the car today. Therefore, we ask the Norwegian Public Roads Administration to assess the benefits of using electric cars in and near the urban areas,” Nygård added. 

