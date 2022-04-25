Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

A car crashing into a crowd, a strike being averted, and the potential return of the sugar tax are among the main news stories from Norway on Monday. 

Published: 25 April 2022 09:21 CEST
Read about a car crash that has left six injured, the potential return of the sugar tax and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is Narvik. Photo by Artem Shuba on Unsplash

At least six injured after car drives into crowd

A car drove into a crowd at an Oslo motor show on Sunday, injuring at least six people who were rushed to hospital, among them children, police said. 

Police said the number of injuries might be higher as others may have made their way to the hospital independently. 

The accident happened at a motor show held in a car park outside a horse racing track. The cause of the accident is not yet known. 

Video footage showed a car reversing at high speed when the driver appeared to lose control, causing the vehicle to swerve into the crowd. 

Police told reporters that the injuries were serious for at least one of the injured. 

Majority in favour of sending more weapons to Ukraine 

82 percent of Norwegians have said that they are in favour of sending more military equipment, a survey conducted by Norstat has revealed. 

Almost two-thirds said that they believe that Norway had given too little military equipment to Ukraine in the past. 

“That the whole of Norway is now united in the demand for more weapons to Ukraine is an important signal to our politicians that help must now be stepped up,” Jørn Sund-Henriksen, from the Norwegian-Ukrainian Friends Association, told newswire NTB. 

Organisations pushing for the return of the sugar tax 

As part of the government’s public health report, several organisations have said that they want to see the return of the sugar tax, newspaper Aftenposten reports. 

The taxes on chocolate, sugar products, and non-alcoholic beverages were removed last year, with the tax only being retained on sugar itself rather than products containing it. 

The National Association for Public Health, the National Association for Heart and Lung Disease, the Cancer Society, the Diabetes Associations and the Dental Association, and the Consumer Council want the tax reintroduced for food. 

Hotel strike averted

Hotel staff in Norway will not strike after an agreement was reached on Sunday to increase salaries and improve working conditions for those in hotels, restaurants and catering. 

The agreement was struck between the United Federation of Trade Unions (Fellesforbundet) and the Norwegian Hospitality Association (NHO Reiseliv) on salaries and conditions for employees in hotels, restaurants and catering. 

A total of 1,250 staff would’ve been taken out on strike if an agreement wasn’t reached. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

The exploitation of Ukrainian refugees, low reservoirs in Oslo, and NAV employees' abuse are among the main news stories from Norway on Friday. 

Published: 22 April 2022 09:38 CEST
Kripos: ‘Very likely’ that Ukrainian refugees face sexual exploitation 

Norway’s serious crime agency, Kripos, has said it is very likely that criminals will look to exploit Ukrainian refugees sexually in an updated assessment. 

The agency had previously said that it was likely that refugees would be exploited, but this has now been upgraded. 

“The concern is the same. But in the last period, we have increased the assessment from that it should be likely to happen to, it (exploitation) will likely happen,” Emil Kofoed, head of the section for sexual offences at Kripos, told public broadcaster NRK

Kofoed said that there had been a small number of incidents in relation to the number of refugees. 

In Tromsø, a man in his 20s has been charged with raping a Ukrainian 17-year-old. 

Oslo is getting water from its neighbours 

The source of Oslo’s drinking water, Maridalsvannet, is running so low that the capital is getting water from its neighbouring municipalities to ensure a steady supply, newspaper VG reports. 

Oslo Municipality was also restricting the water flow to the Akerselva by around a third to save water. However, the municipality has said that residents haven’t done the best job of following advice to try and save water.

“We currently receive water from Bærum municipality and Nedre Romerike Vannverk, which together contribute 10 percent of Oslo’s consumption,” Frode Hult, from Oslo’s Water and Sewerage Authority, told VG. 

Oslo has four levels for water-saving measures. The city is currently at level one. The reservoir is around 20 percent less full than it typically is at this time of year. 

One in eight NAV employees has faced abuse

A survey among employees at the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) revealed that 13 percent of workers have been subject to violence. 

More than two-thirds said they had received abuse, with more than 10 percent being abused on more than ten occasions. 

Last year two employees at a NAV in Bergen were attacked with a knife, one of the workers, Marianne Amundsen, died while her other colleague suffered injuries. 

Ukraine war causes losses for Norway’s sovereign fund

Norway said Thursday its sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, lost $74 billion during the first quarter of the year due to the market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine.

The loss of 653 billion kroner, or 68 billion euros, represents a drop of 4.9 percent in the value of the fund which Norway has built up with revenue from its oil exports, said the central bank.

“The first quarter has been characterised by geopolitical turbulence, which has also affected the markets,” said the deputy head of the fund, Trond Grande, in a statement.

The value of the fund’s equity assets, which account for just over 70 percent of the total, fell by 5.2 percent in the first three months of the
year. The bond portfolio, which accounts for a bit more than 26 percent overall, slumped 4.8 percent.

