Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
A car crashing into a crowd, a strike being averted, and the potential return of the sugar tax are among the main news stories from Norway on Monday.
Published: 25 April 2022 09:21 CEST
Read about a car crash that has left six injured, the potential return of the sugar tax and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is Narvik. Photo by Artem Shuba on Unsplash
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
The exploitation of Ukrainian refugees, low reservoirs in Oslo, and NAV employees' abuse are among the main news stories from Norway on Friday.
Published: 22 April 2022 09:38 CEST
