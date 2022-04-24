Read news from:
Salary increase averts hotel staff strikes in Norway

There will not be any strikes from hotel staff in Norway, after an agreement was reached on Sunday to increase salaries and improve conditions for employees in hotels, restaurants and catering.

After hours of negotiation, an agreement was made between the United Federation of Trade Unions (Fellesforbundet) and the Norwegian Hospitality Association (NHO Reiseliv) on salaries and conditions for employees in hotels, restaurants and catering. 

A total of 1,250 hotel, restaurant and catering employees would have gone on strike from Sunday if the parties had not reached an agreement. 

The minimum wage in the industry was 175.47 kr per hour if you are over 20 years old, according to the Norwegian Labor Inspection Authority. (arbeidstilsynet). This has now increased to an extra 4.47 kr to 9.51 kr per hour, depending on how long you have worked in the industry and whether you work shifts.

For employees who have from 4 years experience and work 35.5 hours a week, this means a wage supplement of 9.51kr per hour, Fellesforbundet writes.

“Real wage growth for our members was absolutely crucial. Food, electricity and interest are becoming more expensive, and wages must keep pace,” chief negotiator Clas Delp said.

Changes have also been agreed on gender equality, workwear, staff training, and working conditions.

“Both hotels and restaurants must be serious and good workplaces, where people stay. We are now raising the level in the industry for everyone, as well as securing greater incentives for those who have worked longer”,  Delp said.

“People should be rewarded for staying in the job. It is the experienced in the industry who ensure competence and training for the many thousands recruited in the years to come,” Delp added.

Magne Kristensen, chief negotiator and director of working life policy at NHO Reiseliv, called it a “very demanding mediation”.

“It was an expensive settlement. Employers have gone to great lengths to find a solution and avoid strikes. We are nevertheless satisfied with avoiding conflict, as many tourism companies are still in a difficult financial situation after two years of pandemic”, he said.

WORKING IN NORWAY

The potential issues workers in Norway should know about taking their home office abroad

The rise of working from home has meant many have chosen to take their Norwegian job abroad. However, experts have warned that workers should know about several potential consequences.

The potential issues workers in Norway should know about taking their home office abroad

The Covid-19 pandemic meant many in Norway have been ordered to work from home multiple times during the last two years.

Many have opted to use this flexible working solution to up sticks and live in another country or visit home for an extended period and take their work with them.

However, tax authorities and auditing firms in Norway have said that those who have chosen to take their jobs with them abroad are now facing some consequences as a result.

“We didn’t receive that many enquiries before Covid-19, but now we have seen very many cases regarding taxes and people taking home offices abroad. What we are seeing now is that many will not have considered the consequences of this,” Oddgier Wilik, a tax adviser at Deloitte Law Firm, told public broadcaster NRK.

Among the complications that have resulted from working for a Norwegian employer but in another country are tax issues.

“You can’t just bring a PC and go (wherever you want). This needs to be planned, and things need to be done in the right order. Otherwise, it can have major financial consequences, both for the employee and employer. Moreover, it is always expensive to fix afterwards,” Wik added.

Norway’s tax administration, Skatteetaten, has said that it has received an increase in questions regarding working remotely from another country.

One of the significant consequences some face is the possibility of having to pay taxes in two countries. 

Furthermore, even though Norway has a tax agreement with several countries, meaning those who pay tax in two countries can get some of the excess taxation refunded, the process of getting a rebate can take a long time.

In addition, you also face dropping out of the National Insurance Scheme, which has knock-on effects for pensions, insurance and sick pay, among other things.

There is a possibility of staying within the National Insurance Scheme while working abroad, however, you will need to apply with the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) to do so.

Despite the complications and potential pitfalls, Wik believes the trend of remote workers in Norway taking their home officers abroad is likely to continue.

“Employers who want to keep skilled workers will go a long way (to do so) if the employee wants to work for a period with a home office while abroad. But, they will (the employee) still face a dilemma when they have to decide on the consequences working from abroad can entail,” Wik explained.

