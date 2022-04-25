Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DRIVING

Six injured after car collides with crowd at motor show in Oslo

A car drove into a crowd at an Oslo motor show on Sunday, injuring at least six people who were rushed to hospital, among them children, police said.

Published: 25 April 2022 10:21 CEST
Oslo
At least six people are injured after a car crashed into the crowd at a motor show in Oslo. Pictured is Oslo.

Police initially wrote on Twitter that six people were taken to hospital “for further checks”, but later said the number may have been higher as some others made their way to hospital independently.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. It occurred at a motor show held in a car park outside a harness horse racing track.

Video footage showed a car reversing at high speed, with the driver appearing to lose control as the car swerved into the crowd standing beside the car park.

The severity of the injuries was not immediately known.

“The injuries are serious for at least one of them. I have no other details about the injuries,” police chief Thomas Broberg told reporters.

He said police had spoken to the driver of the car and had “a theory” about the cause of the accident but said the investigation would take time. Some of the injured were children, Broberg added.

READ ALSO: The key things you need to know about car insurance in Norway

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DRIVING

Delays and queues expected on Norwegian roads due to Easter holidays

Motorists should expect queues and delays on Norwegian roads on Friday as roughly a million Norwegians prepare to head to the mountains for 'påskeferie'

Published: 8 April 2022 11:08 CEST
Delays and queues expected on Norwegian roads due to Easter holidays

On Friday, Norwegian schools break up for påskeferie (Easter holidays), and the Norwegian Public Roads Administration has said that queues should be expected. 

“We expect a lot of traffic,” Nils Karbø from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration told newswire NTB. 

Karbø warned that the E6 in Gudbrandsdalen around Lillehammer and the E18 in Agder, may be some of the places with the longest delays. 

According to NTB, 1.2 million Norwegians plan to head to mountain cabins this Easter, likely leading to queues around the big cities. 

Next Wednesday, the day before Maundy Thursday, is also expected to be hectic as the days that follow are the public holidays for the Easter weekend. 

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration said that it would be monitoring the roads closely. The Norwegian Public Roads Administration has a route planner which will inform you of any toll roads and delays on your trip

“We follow and post traffic reports continuously. We have webcams in several places that you can look at before setting out on a trip. We also have a new service for mountain crossings where you can subscribe to SMS notification if it is closed or column driving,” Karbø said. 

Drivers are also being asked to pay extra attention, drive courteously and not use a mobile phone by the road administration. 

SHOW COMMENTS