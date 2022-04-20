Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Norway sends weapons to Ukraine, high energy prices and electric cars are among the main news stories on Wednesday.  

Published: 20 April 2022 09:32 CEST
Pictured is Svalbard.
Pictured above is Svalbard where Norwegian tourism firms are being accused of an illegal boycott by the Russian Embassy. Norway sending weapons to Ukraine, high electricity prices and electric cars are also featured in todays roundup. Photo by Janik Rohland on Unsplash

Norway sends air defence weapons to Ukraine

Norway has sent 100 Mistral anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, the country’s defence minister announced on Wednesday. 

“(The) Mistral air defence system is an effective weapon that has been used by the Navy, and which will be of great benefit to Ukraine,” Bjørn Arild Gram, minister of defence, said in a statement

Norway’s armed forces had previously planned on phasing out the missiles. The country’s defensive preparedness wouldn’t be compromised by sending the missiles to Ukraine, the ministry said. 

Gram said that despite the army’s plan to phase them out before their donation, they remain a modern and effective weapon. 

The country has previously sent 4,000 M72 anti-tank weapons and protective equipment such as vests and helmets to Ukraine. 

High electricity prices predicted this summer 

The price of electricity is expected to reach seasonal record highs this summer, according to experts. 

“It is expected to be the highest you have ever seen. A price between 1.5 and 2 kroner per kWh is expected in southern Norway- without taxes- this summer,” Tor Reirer Lilleholt, energy analyst, told newspaper VG

Lilleholt added that bills would still go down overall as consumption would be lower than during the winter. 

Norwegian tourism firms accused of an illegal boycott on Svalbard by Russia

Due to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Norwegian tourism operators have decided to stop buying services from Russian state-owned travel firms. 

The move away from state-backed firms has angered the Russian embassy in Oslo, which has called the decision an illegal boycott. 

The move to avoid Russian companies comes after the Svalbard Tourism Council recommended its members stop using services offered by firms backed or owned by the Russian state. 

The decision to boycott was made by private firms and with no input from the Norwegian state. 

The Chairman of the Svalbard Tourism Council has said that the move wasn’t a boycott and that members were free to do what they wanted. 

“It is an invitation to our members. We can do that without any problems. It is up to the members and their value compass to decide if they want to do it,” Ronny Strømnesm, chairman of the board, told newswire NTB. 

500,000 electric cars on Norwegian roads 

The number of electric cars on the roads in Norway has surpassed half a million, the Norwegian Electric Car Association has said. 

The Nissan Leaf was the most common electric car, followed by the Volkswagen e-Golf and Tesla Model 3. 

The association said the figures were an indication that the push toward electric cars in Norway had been a success. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

New rules for electric scooters, nuclear power and the spring sunshine are among the main news stories from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 19 April 2022 09:42 CEST
Expert: Nuclear power is not a realistic option for Norway

Expert: Nuclear power is not a realistic option for Norway

The chief of Norway’s last nuclear reactor, which was shut down in 2019, has said that the energy source wasn’t a viable option for the country. 

“We do not have the expertise, people, legislation, or industry needed to build commercial nuclear power in Norway now,” Ole Reistad, former chief at Kjeller and current department head at the Department of Energy Technology (IFE), told technology publication Teknisk Ukeblad

The debate surrounding nuclear power has arisen due to the war in Ukraine, and many countries wondering how they would wean themselves off Russian oil and gas. 

The Conservative Party, currently in opposition, said it would look at what it would take to get Nuclear power up and running in Norway. 

New age limit for e-scooters to be adopted

The government has agreed to tighten the rules for electric scooters by introducing an age limit. As a result, children under 12 will not be able to use the scooters under the new regulations which come into force this spring. 

The Minister of Transport, Jon-Ivar Nygård, has said that the new rule is aimed at reducing accidents among children. 

“We understand that it feels stupid for them not to be able to ride the electric scooter they have bought. But the use of electric scooters has proven to be more dangerous than we previously thought, and therefore children must wait to use them until they are old enough,” Nygård told newspaper Aftenposten. 

The government was also considering tightening the rules further by banning them from being driven on the pavement and ensuring e-scooter users follow traffic rules and signs. This would also potentially see the age limit raised again to 16. 

Good weather set to continue

The long Easter weekend was marked by good weather in Norway, which forecasters expect to continue well into the week. 

“It’s time for great weather this week. Southern Norway, in particular, seems to have the best weather,” Martin Granerød told newspaper VG

Some parts of southern Norway can expect temperatures approaching 20c, while northern Norway can expect between 13-14c. 

The good weather is expected to continue until Friday at least. 

Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions wants better pension schemes

The Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) will debate pension schemes at its annual congress in May. 

Figures from Finans Norge have shown that just under a quarter of all workers in Norway get the minimum rate for pension earnings, newspaper Klassekampen has reported. 

“It is important that we get a debate at the congress that sees the whole of the pension system and what you are left with,” Jan Olav Andersen of the Electricity and IT Association told Klassekampen. 

