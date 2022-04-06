For members
NORWEGIAN HABITS
Six things you will find in (almost) every Norwegian home
From handy items you will no longer be able to live without to things you'll undoubtedly find strange at first, here are a few things you will almost always find in a Norwegian home.
Published: 6 April 2022 12:50 CEST
We guarantee that you'd be able to find almost all of these if you were step into a random house in Norway, although we don't recommend you try it. Pictured are houses in Bergen. Photo by Lieuwe Terpstra on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments