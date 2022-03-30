What are The Local Norway’s ‘reader questions’? 

As part of our service to our members and readers, we often answer questions on life in Norway via email when people get in touch with us.

When the answers to these questions could benefit the greater Local Norway community and the country’s international residents, we put them together as an article with ‘reader question’ in the headline.

Who can ask a reader question, and can I ask anonymously?

All readers of The Local Norway can get in touch with a reader question, i.e. you do not need to be a member. But, if you find our reporting valuable, please consider signing up to support our independent journalism.

Questions aren’t just restricted to people who live in Norway either. You could be coming to Norway for a holiday, have Norwegian heritage and live abroad, or want to move to the country one day. However, the questions must be related to Norway in one way or another.

However, we will typically only turn your question into an article if it can benefit Norway’s international community and we can answer it.

Sometimes questions can serve as inspiration. i.e. if you ask us ‘why doesn’t my dog love me?’, we may refer you to one of the country’s top animal therapists- and then put together an article on pet care in Norway.

Even when there isn’t the opportunity to turn any questions into an article, we do our best to answer them or refer you to the relevant expert or authority to help you with your inquiry.

Whenever we decide to publish a reader question, we do not identify the person or publish any details that may reveal their identity.

What kinds of questions can be asked?

All kinds of Norway related questions can be asked.

Over the past few years, the most common questions we have answered have been related to the Covid pandemic and the Norwegian government’s travel rules. In addition, we’ve recently responded to inquiries on citizenship rules, although reader questions can be about anything on your mind.

Many questions we are asked tend to be speculative. When we get these types of questions, we do our best to answer based on the information we have and by reaching out to Norway’s authorities, experts or independent organisations.

If you’d like to have a question answered- or just want to get in touch- drop us a line at: [email protected]

