TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Tuesday with The Local’s short roundup of important news. 

Published: 22 March 2022 09:37 CET
A snow covered cabin.
Read about interest rate hikes, a breakdown in wage settlement negotiations for the construction industry and the first Ukrainian patients arriving in Norway for treatment. Pictured is a cabin covered in snow. Photo by Rune Haugseng on Unsplash

Interest rate rise coming this week

Experts expect that the key interest rate in Norway will be raised from 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent this Thursday. 

Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, is responsible for raising the key interest rate. As many as four interest rates are expected this year. 

“The starting point is that the interest rate is very low. It is much lower than the normal level for Norges Bank, which means that monetary policy is very expansionary,” Kyrre Aamdal, senior economist at DNB, told news wire NTB. 

First Ukrainian patients arrive in Norway 

The first Ukrainian patients to arrive from neighbouring countries around Ukraine arrived in Norway on Monday. 

“It is a small consolation to be able to help in this terrible situation. I am happy that the first patients are coming to Norway today, and I am confident that they will receive the best possible treatment in Norway. I send them my warmest thoughts,” Minister of Health Ingvild Kjerkol told NTB. 

Last week, the government said it aimed to bring 2,500 Ukrainian refugees from Moldova to Norway. In addition, the government announced that it would also bring 550 patients requiring medical care to Norway and their close family members. 

READ MORE: What special rules have Norway put in place to help refugees from Ukraine?

Wage settlement talks for construction industry break down

A disagreement over minimum wage and the use of piecework has led to a breakdown in talks in the wage settlement for the construction industry. 

The talks between the Norwegian Construction Industry Association and Fellesforbundet will now be handled by an ombudsman (Riksmekleren)

READ ALSO: What foreign residents in Norway should know about workers’ unions

The talks between the industry organisation and trade union broke down after only two days of negotiation. 

3,760 new Covid cases and 480 in hospital 

On Monday, 3,760 new Covid-19 cases were registered by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. 

1,637 fewer cases were registered on Monday than on the same day a week prior, indicating a declining infection trend. 

There were 480 patients in Norwegian hospitals on Monday, ten less than the day before. 54 of those patients were in intensive care, and 20 were on ventilators. 

Over the last seven days, an average of 3,706 infections have been registered per day. The same average a week before was 5,941. 

More than 1.3 million have tested positive for Covid-19 in Norway. 

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Find out what's going on in Norway on Monday with The Local's short roundup of important news. 

Published: 21 March 2022 09:30 CET
North Sea earthquake felt throughout western Norway

On Monday morning at around 06:33am, an earthquake was registered in the North Sea between Stad and the Faroe Islands. 

According to the Norwegian National Seismic Network, the earthquake was measured at 4.4 on the magnitude scale

Earthquakes of such magnitude are rare in Norway and only occur every ten years or so in western parts of the country, Lars Ottemoller, professor of seismology at the University of Bergen, told local newspaper Bergens Tidende

Ottemoller added that earthquakes of such magnitude are not dangerous for those on land. 

Several residents in western Norway said they felt the quake this morning. 

“I was laying in bed asleep and noticed the glass was rattling, and it rumbled for a while. I thought it might have been a rockslide, but also then thought of an earthquake,” one resident in western Norway told public broadcaster NRK

Bodies of four US marines recovered after aircraft crash in Norway

The bodies of four US marines killed when their plane crashed during NATO exercises in Norway have been retrieved, Norway’s defence ministry said Sunday.

A Norwegian Sea King rescue helicopter found the bodies at the accident site south of Bodo in northern Norway, where their V-22B Osprey aircraft belonging to the US Marine Corps was reported missing on Friday evening.

READ MORE: Four Americans killed in US marine plane crash in Norway

The ministry said the bodies would be brought to Bodo prior to transportation to the United States.

It added the plane went down just south of Bodo during a training mission as part of Cold Response military exercises involving 30,000 troops from NATO and partner countries.

An investigation has been opened into the crash amid first indications the aircraft hit a mountain.

Russian superyacht allowed to refuel

A superyacht belonging to an oligarch linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which had been unable to leave a port in Narvik as local suppliers refused to refuel it, has been refuelled and will leave Norway on Tuesday. 

The Ragnar, owned by Russian oligarch Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, a former KGB agent who has long been linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been moored in Narvik for over a month. 

READ MORE: Russian oligarch’s superyacht stuck in Norway as no one will refuel it

Over the weekend, a provider from Alta agreed to deliver diesel to the vessel, NRK reports

Ukraine crisis: Norway has registered more than 3,000 asylum applications

Since February 25th, the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) has received 3,455 applications from Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum. Last week, 1,691 applications were registered. 

The Norwegian government said it is expecting as many as 35,000 refugees to arrive in Norway in 2022. The government has introduced several special rules for Ukrainian refugees, such as introducing 

The most significant of these measures is the introduction of temporary collective protection for Ukrainians.

READ MORE: What special rules have Norway put in place to help refugees from Ukraine?

Typically, each asylum application is assessed individually, based on the specifics of the applicant’s situation. However, collective protection grants asylum to an entire group of people, in this case, Ukrainians. The last time the government did this was in the 1990s for those fleeing from Kosovo.

