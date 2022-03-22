For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Find out what’s going on in Norway on Tuesday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.
Published: 22 March 2022 09:37 CET
Read about interest rate hikes, a breakdown in wage settlement negotiations for the construction industry and the first Ukrainian patients arriving in Norway for treatment. Pictured is a cabin covered in snow. Photo by Rune Haugseng on Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Find out what's going on in Norway on Monday with The Local's short roundup of important news.
Published: 21 March 2022 09:30 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments