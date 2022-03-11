Read news from:
UKRAINE

What special rules have Norway put in place to help refugees from Ukraine? 

The Norwegian government has introduced several measures to help Ukrainians fleeing war in their homeland.

Published: 11 March 2022 13:39 CET
What special rules have Norway put in place to help refugees from Ukraine? 
The Norwegian government has done a number of things to help refugees from Ukraine. Pictured: Refugees wait for a transportation train after crossing the Ukrainian border into Poland, at the Medyka border crossing, southeastern Poland on March 10, 2022. - Photo by Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP.

More than 2.5 million Ukrainians have fled following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to figures from the UN.

The sheer number of refugees fleeing the country has been called the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War Two by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Countries across Europe have been working to make sure they have the capacity to take in asylum seekers fleeing the war and devastation in Ukraine.

Norway is no different and is working to establish around 8,000 emergency accommodation places for refugees from Ukraine. The places include a mixture of reception centres for refugees and hotel rooms.

The country has also implemented a number of measures to try and help Ukrainian refugees.

The most significant of these measures is the introduction of temporary collective protection for Ukrainians.

Typically, each asylum application is assessed individually, based on the specifics of the applicant’s situation. However, collective protection grants asylum to an entire group of people, in this case, Ukrainians. The last time the government did this was in the 1990s for those fleeing from Kosovo.

The temporary collective protection is expected to take effect from Friday March 11th. You will need to arrive at the Norwegian border before applying for asylum in Norway.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) has also allowed Ukrainian citizens in Norway to stay in the country until further notice, even if their residence permits or visas have expired.

Ukrainians with biometric passports, also called an ePassport, which has an embedded microchip that holds one’s personal information, are able to travel to Norway without needing a visa. Biometric passports are identifiable by the small gold camera logo at the bottom of the document.

If you do not have a biometric passport, you will need to have a visa, residence permit or residence card for Norway to enter the country legally. If you are going to apply for a visa or residence permit to enter Norway legally, you will need to do so at the Norwegian Embassy in Ankara, Turkey. The application centre in Ukraine is closed.

However, because of the crisis in Ukraine, the UDI has suspended deportations to the country until further notice, meaning illegal arrivals will be able to stay for the foreseeable future and not be sent back to Ukraine.

The government has also said that it is looking into the possibility of allowing Ukrainian refugees to stay with relatives in Norway without losing the right to financial support.  

Under current rules, asylum seekers risk missing out on financial support from the government if they choose to live in a private residence or with family rather than at a reception centre.

MONEY

How will the war in Ukraine impact the cost of living in Norway?

Economic sanctions imposed on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine are already making their impact felt at petrol pumps, but what other knock-ons are there for the cost of living in Norway?

Published: 10 March 2022 13:48 CET
How will the war in Ukraine impact the cost of living in Norway?

This week has already seen record-high prices for energy, petrol and diesel in Norway as a result of rising gas and oil prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The knock-on effects of the war are likely to be felt by Norwegian consumers even more in the near future, with the invasion impacting everything from the cost of fuel and energy to food and flight tickets.

Energy prices

Earlier this week, electricity prices topped 10 kroner per kilowatt-hour for customers in parts of Norway, when taxes and grid rent are included. Unfortunately for billpayers, this price is likely to rise in the future due to a mix of domestic factors and steps taken by Europe and the United States to ban oil or gas imports.

Even though the country relies primarily on hydroelectric power for its energy needs, sanctions against Russian oil and gas imports will still affect energy prices. The cost of electricity typically follows international oil and gas prices, which are at their highest level since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.

Some consolation to households will be the government saying that it would look to continue its energy bill subsidy scheme, which sees the state pick up 80 percent of the bill if prices remain high.

The new minister for oil and energy, Terje Lien Aasland, told NRK that “for as long as energy prices are high, then we will contribute” and that the scheme would continue.

Food 

In February, monthly food prices rose by 4.5 percent, the largest monthly jump since 1981, figures from Statistics Norway released on Thursday revealed.

The rises seen in February weren’t a result of the war in Ukraine. However, industry heads have said that the war in Ukraine was likely to inflate shopping bills in the future.

“This is the first signal that there will be more (food price increases) here in the future with the war in Ukraine and the effect it gives. Inflation is high, and will be higher (as a result),” chief economist at food producer Nordea, Kjetil Olsen, told public broadcaster NRK.

The war in Ukraine affects food prices in two ways. Firstly, soaring fuel and energy costs increase overheads for producers, which are then passed onto suppliers, then to supermarkets and finally to consumers.

READ MORE: Why is food in Norway so expensive?

Secondly, Russia and Ukraine account for a third of the world’s barley and wheat exports, meaning the price of raw materials will also go up.

The impact of these factors won’t be felt straight away, though. This is because supermarkets typically only adjust their prices twice a year, once in February and once again in July. 

Fuel

Soaring crude oil prices have had a knock-on for fuel. Prices have already topped 25 kroner per litre for both petrol and diesel, and analysts have said that the squeeze at the pumps could become even tighter in the near future.

Professor Øystein Foros at the Norwegian School of Management, who has studied fuel prices for 20 years, told broadcaster TV2 that “The price of oil determines the price of petrol. If the oil price goes up more now, then we can get petrol prices of 30 kroner a litre”.

Fuel prices won’t just affect those at the petrol pumps, but also those at check-in terminals. This is due to the rising cost of jet fuel likely leading to more expensive airline tickets.

This will make it more expensive for foreign residents to visit friends and family back home and vice versa.

Airlines tickets may go up because some of the most popular airlines operating in Norway, such as Flyr, Norwegian and SAS, don’t have a fixed price agreement on fuel, meaning they are paying current market prices, which have soared recently.

Wages could go up

One unexpected effect of the war in Ukraine and one which could help offset some of the cost of living increases is the potential for wages to be increased. 

The country has just entered its wage settlement negotiation season. This is where unions and employers enter talks over how much wages for workers will increase for the year.

Increased inflation means unions are likely to push for higher wages to ensure that workers purchasing power doesn’t shrink.

“I envisage a possible wage increase of around three to four percent,” Kyrre Knudsen, chief economist at Sparebank 1, told NRK.

“The high prices of electricity, fuel and eventually food will pull up inflation. Now it is assumed that inflation will be around three percent, and then you will get a wage increase that exceeds inflation,” he explained.

“When you gradually sum up 2022, the salary for most people will have increased slightly more than the expenses, despite the fact that it looks quite dark right now,” Knudsen added.

