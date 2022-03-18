Read news from:
Austria
Unexpected oil revenue boost fuels unease in Norway

One man's loss may, at times, be another's unfortunate gain, and the Ukraine conflict is proving a boon to Norway, western Europe's largest exporter of oil and gas.

Published: 18 March 2022 10:17 CET
Oil rig in Norwegian waters.
Increased oil revenues due to the war in Ukraine have left Norway with a moral dilemma. Pictured is an oil rig in Norwegian waters. Photo by Jan-Rune Smenes Reite from Pexels

The war has given an unexpected boost to Norway’s oil revenues and now the country, concerned it will be seen as a “war profiteer”, is mulling what to do with its sudden windfall.

Fuelled by the sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, the surge in oil and above all gas prices could see Norway racking up almost 1.5 trillion kroner ($170 billion, 150 billion euros) in extra oil and gas revenue this year, according to Nordea bank.

Western Europe’s biggest oil and gas exporter and already one of the richest countries in the world, Norway could pocket nearly 50,000 kroner ($5,680, 5,125 euros) more than expected every second of the day without even lifting a finger.

But the boon is giving it a guilty conscience.

“There are times when it’s not fun to make money, and this is one of them, given the situation”, admitted Petroleum and Energy Minister Terje Aasland in an interview with television channel TV2.

Most of Norway’s oil revenue ends up in the state’s coffers — through taxes, dividends and direct holdings in oil and gas fields — which it then
places in its sovereign wealth fund, already the world’s biggest.

The fund has suffered from the global stock market falls in recent weeks, but is still worth around 11.5 trillion kroner, or more than 2 million kroner ($227,000, 200,000 euros) for each of Norway’s 5.4 million inhabitants.

“Norway cannot escape the unpleasant fact: this is a form of war profit”, daily paper Dagbladet wrote in an editorial.

“While Ukraine is being destroyed, and most other countries are mainly feeling the negative effects of the war, such as higher energy prices, higher food prices and general inflation, we are making a gain”, it said.

“This must be reflected in the way we think about the use of money.”

Multi-use Marshall Plan?
Many want to see a redistribution of all or part of the war gains. Norway’s Green Party has called for the billions of additional petrodollars
to be placed in a “solidarity fund” to be used as a sort of Marshall Plan for various needs.

It could be used to finance both humanitarian aid and the reconstruction of Ukraine, help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian gas and help the poorest countries counter soaring costs for energy and food, the party suggested.

“The extra oil revenue from the war should go to Ukraine, not us”, it said.

The centre-left government has so far pledged “up to” 2 billion kroner ($227 million, 200 million euros) in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

‘Display leadership’

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has insisted that Norway can help most by supplying as much gas as possible to Europe to help reduce its dependency on Russia.

Norway covers between 20 and 25 percent of the European Union’s and Britain’s needs via a vast network of gas pipelines, compared to between 45 and 50 percent for Russia.

European Climate Pact ambassador Paal Frisvold meanwhile suggested that Norway should forgo the “superprofits” and cap the price of gas sold to European countries which are just emerging from the pandemic, some with heavy debts.

“Our profits are the invoices of others”, he told AFP.

“The most important thing is to show solidarity, to display leadership at a historic moment. My kids are going to ask me: Dad, what did Norway do during the Ukraine war? I don’t want to tell them that we made a killing”, he said.

Norway’s government, which is currently drawing up its spring budget bill, said there was currently no plan for such a cap.

Russian oligarch’s superyacht stuck in Norway as no one will refuel it

A superyacht owned by an oligarch, who has been linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been unable to leave a port in Narvik, northern Norway, because local suppliers refuse to sell the vessel fuel. 

Published: 17 March 2022 14:00 CET
The Ragnar, a superyacht owned by Russian oligarch Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, a former KGB agent who has long been linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been left stuck in Narvik, northern Norway, as no one in the port will sell fuel to the vessel. 

The yacht arrived at the port of Narvik on February 15th, according to shipping website MarineTraffic and had been due to leave port last week, according to the ship’s captain. 

However, the yacht has been left stuck in the port as local suppliers refuse to sell the vessel fuel. 

“We want to leave Narvik. We wanted to travel last week, but no suppliers want to sell us fuel, so now we are blocked here,” the ship’s captain Rob Lancaster told public broadcaster NRK

“The local suppliers say that they will not offer it to us. We explained that we are not on the sanctions list, that we are sailing under the Maltese flag and that we are not a Russian crew, but no one will listen to us,” Lancaster added. 

The owner of the 68-metre ship, Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, who reportedly made his fortune in nickel mining, is currently not on any sanctions lists and is not aboard the vessel.

In a notice he put up in the port, Lancaster said that the decision to refuse to sell fuel to the Ragnar was discriminatory. 

One of the local fuel suppliers who have refused to refuel the vessel told NRK that the crew of the Ragnar can “row home”. 

Narvik’s mayor, Rune Edvardsen, said that there was little he could do to help. 

“I understand that it is challenging (for the Ragnar) to buy fuel, but there is nothing I, as mayor, can influence. Many suppliers probably fear being subjected to sanctions. This is a situation that the Norwegian authorities and the EU must resolve,” Edvardsen. 

Lancaster said that the Ragnar was a commercial charter yacht in Narvik for winter tourism, but customers who had chartered the ship for a tour of Greenland and Svalbard were no shows. 

The ship’s captain said that the original plan to travel to Greenland and Svalbard had been scrapped and that the crew would return to Malta once the boat had fuel again. 

