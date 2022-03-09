Read news from:
MONEY

Cost of living: Petrol and diesel in Norway passes 24 kroner per litre

Soaring crude oil prices, driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have led to a price squeeze at petrol pumps in Norway.

Published: 9 March 2022 13:41 CET
A petrol pump filling up a fuel tank.
Petrol and diesel prices in Norway have topped 24 kroner per litre for the first time. Pictured is somebody filling up their car. Photo by Dawn McDonald on Unsplash

Petrol and Diesel prices in Norway have risen to more than 24 kroner a litre in Oslo and southern Norway this week, while the cost of diesel in Tromsø, northern Norway, has exceeded 25 kroner.

“We reached a new top-level in Norway today. We have never seen more than 24 kroner for petrol and diesel in Norway,” communications manager for petrol firm Circle K, Knut Hilmar Hansen, told public broadcaster NRK.

“We understand well that the high fuel prices are demanding for many, not least for those who depend on the car on a daily basis. And there are many of them around Norway,” he added.

At current prices, the cost of filling up an 80-litre tank is 2,000 kroner for motorists.

Sky-rocketing crude oil prices have led to higher costs at the pumps. Brent crude oil has risen by 30 dollars a barrel over the last month. Crude oil prices have increased as a result of Russia invading Ukraine.

Hansen said that the price increases were unprecedented.

“The increase we have seen in recent weeks in the international prices of fuel, measured in Norwegian kroner, we have never experienced before in Norway,” he said.

MONEY

High jet fuel prices to lead to more expensive airline tickets in Norway

Soaring jet fuel prices are likely to lead to more expensive airline tickets and fewer routes being offered for passengers in Norway, analysts have predicted.

Published: 9 March 2022 11:52 CET
High jet fuel prices to lead to more expensive airline tickets in Norway

Over the previous week, jet fuel prices have risen by 33 percent due to soaring oil prices, and analysts have predicted that these increased costs will be passed onto airline passengers in Norway.

“It means that someone has to pay for it (the increased cost). So it is likely that higher ticket prices and, potentially, routes that can no longer be counted on (to be sold out) will be temporarily closed,” Hans Jørgen Elnæs, an analyst with Winair, told financial media publication E24.

Elnæs said that among the routes that could potentially be scrapped are ones to Asian destinations that have to divert to avoid Russian airspace, which is closed to aircraft from Norway and dozens of other countries.  

In a different interview with public broadcaster, NRK Elnæs said that customers would begin to see the rising fuel costs reflected on their ticket by the turn of the month.

“We have not yet seen any significant change in pricing with the airlines, but I am sure that there will be an increase in the price during March or the beginning of April,” Elnæs told NRK.

The fuel rises are set to impact airlines in Norway, particularly as some of the largest airlines in the country, such as Norwegian Air Shuttle, Flyr and SAS, don’t have a fixed price agreement on fuel, meaning they pay current market prices.

Norwegian Air Shuttle have said that rising fuel costs were likely to lead to higher overheads, but it hadn’t decided on raising ticket prices just yet.

“Ticket prices are always controlled according to supply and demand. We have not decided on a fuel surcharge now,” Eline Skari from Norwegian Air Shuttle’s press office told NRK.

However, even airlines that have secured fuel price agreements, such as Widerøe, have said that ticket prices will rise eventually due to increased costs.

“The sharp increase in oil prices will, in the long run, have to lead to an increase in ticket prices,” communications director Silje Brandvoll, communications director of Widerøe, told E24.

