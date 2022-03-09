Cost of living: Petrol and diesel in Norway passes 24 kroner per litre

Petrol and Diesel prices in Norway have risen to more than 24 kroner a litre in Oslo and southern Norway this week, while the cost of diesel in Tromsø, northern Norway, has exceeded 25 kroner.

“We reached a new top-level in Norway today. We have never seen more than 24 kroner for petrol and diesel in Norway,” communications manager for petrol firm Circle K, Knut Hilmar Hansen, told public broadcaster NRK.

“We understand well that the high fuel prices are demanding for many, not least for those who depend on the car on a daily basis. And there are many of them around Norway,” he added.

At current prices, the cost of filling up an 80-litre tank is 2,000 kroner for motorists.

Sky-rocketing crude oil prices have led to higher costs at the pumps. Brent crude oil has risen by 30 dollars a barrel over the last month. Crude oil prices have increased as a result of Russia invading Ukraine.

Hansen said that the price increases were unprecedented.

“The increase we have seen in recent weeks in the international prices of fuel, measured in Norwegian kroner, we have never experienced before in Norway,” he said.