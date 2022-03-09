Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

High jet fuel prices to lead to more expensive airline tickets in Norway

Soaring jet fuel prices are likely to lead to more expensive airline tickets and fewer routes being offered for passengers in Norway, analysts have predicted.

Published: 9 March 2022 11:52 CET
A Norwegian Air Shuttle plane taking off.
High jet fuel prices will likely lead to more expensive airline tickets. Pictured is a Norwegian Air Shuttle plane. Photo by 72JanJ on Flickr.

Over the previous week, jet fuel prices have risen by 33 percent due to soaring oil prices, and analysts have predicted that these increased costs will be passed onto airline passengers in Norway.

“It means that someone has to pay for it (the increased cost). So it is likely that higher ticket prices and, potentially, routes that can no longer be counted on (to be sold out) will be temporarily closed,” Hans Jørgen Elnæs, an analyst with Winair, told financial media publication E24.

Elnæs said that among the routes that could potentially be scrapped are ones to Asian destinations that have to divert to avoid Russian airspace, which is closed to aircraft from Norway and dozens of other countries.  

In a different interview with public broadcaster, NRK Elnæs said that customers would begin to see the rising fuel costs reflected on their ticket by the turn of the month.

“We have not yet seen any significant change in pricing with the airlines, but I am sure that there will be an increase in the price during March or the beginning of April,” Elnæs told NRK.

The fuel rises are set to impact airlines in Norway, particularly as some of the largest airlines in the country, such as Norwegian Air Shuttle, Flyr and SAS, don’t have a fixed price agreement on fuel, meaning they pay current market prices.

Norwegian Air Shuttle have said that rising fuel costs were likely to lead to higher overheads, but it hadn’t decided on raising ticket prices just yet.

READ ALSO: Even higher costs predicted as Norway sets new record for electricity prices

“Ticket prices are always controlled according to supply and demand. We have not decided on a fuel surcharge now,” Eline Skari from Norwegian Air Shuttle’s press office told NRK.

However, even airlines that have secured fuel price agreements, such as Widerøe, have said that ticket prices will rise eventually due to increased costs.

“The sharp increase in oil prices will, in the long run, have to lead to an increase in ticket prices,” communications director Silje Brandvoll, communications director of Widerøe, told E24.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MONEY

Sharp rise in food prices in Norway linked to lack of competition

Several everyday items in Norwegian supermarkets from sausages to milk have jumped in price this month. The Consumer Council has said that the rises are a sign of a lack of competition in the Norwegian grocery market.

Published: 10 February 2022 13:52 CET
Sharp rise in food prices in Norway linked to lack of competition

Since the beginning of February, many everyday items in supermarkets have increased by 10 percent or more, public broadcaster NRK has reported.

NRK compared prices of several items from different supermarkets before and after the turn of the month.

Beer, cheese, butter, sausages, soda, porridge oats and kitchen roll were among the household essentials to receive a price hike.

Some products, such as shrimp salad—a popular pålegg, or sandwich spread– rose in price by as much as 40 percent.

Online news site Nettavisen has also reported steep price rises in February. Supermarkets in Norway typically adjust their prices twice a year, once in February and then once again in July.

READ ALSO: Why is food in Norway so expensive?

The Consumer Council, which advocates consumer rights, has said that the significant price hikes are due to a lack of competition.

“The competition in the Norwegian food market is obviously too bad. It has been for a long time, and it is documented here (through reports of price hikes), Inger Lise Blyverket, director of the Consumer Council, told public broadcaster NRK.

She said that the lack of choice made it hard for consumers to vote with their feet and opt for cheaper alternatives.

“This makes it impossible for us to exercise our power as consumers, by choosing cheaper alternatives. When chains and other players in the grocery industry claim there is fierce competition, it isn’t true. Tough measures are needed,” Blyverket said.

Director of the Consumer Council, Blyverket, said that the price rises are a bitter pill to swallow, especially given that supermarkets turnovers increased sharply during the pandemic.

However, supermarkets have said they’ve been forced to raise prices as suppliers are charging more than before due to several factors.

Higher raw material prices internationally, increased shipping costs, high electricity prices, and Norwegian agriculture raising the prices of their products have meant suppliers have passed the cost onto supermarkets, which supermarkets, in turn, pass onto customers.

However, some have said that supermarkets are raising their prices beyond the additional costs passed on by suppliers.

“They (the suppliers) have found that prices in grocery stores are increasing more than the additional costs that grocery chains are paying for products,” Sigurd Birkeland, from the Norwegian Competition Authority, told NRK.

SHOW COMMENTS