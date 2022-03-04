Read news from:
What you need to know about ID cards in Norway

The Norwegian government has moved to allow foreign nationals to be eligible for national ID cards. Here's what you need to know about them.

Published: 4 March 2022 15:58 CET
The Lyngen Alps.
The Norwegian government has said that it is working towards allowing foreign nationals to obtain ID cards. Pictured are the Lyngen Alps. Photo by Anton Lammert on Unsplash

What is the national ID card? 

The Norwegian identity card, or Norsk nasjonalt id-kort, is a form of ID first introduced in 2020 and is one of two official identity documents issued by the Norwegian Police Service, with the other being Norwegian passports.

They come in two forms, one that can be used for travel and one that cannot. Cards printed with red text and background printing can be used for travel within the European Economic Area, or EEA, and Switzerland, cards with green text and background printing cannot.

The card is a valid form of ID in Norway, regardless of whether it can be used for travel or not.

The information included on the card includes the holder’s name, date of birth , height, nationality, signature and picture, in addition to their national identity number on the back. An expiry date is also printed on the card. 

Who can get one? 

Currently, only Norwegian citizens are eligible for the ID cards. However, the government has said they are working to change the rules so that foreign nationals in Norway who have a residence permit or right of residence for more than three months will be able to obtain them.

READ MORE: Norway moves to allow ID cards for foreign nationals

“Many foreign citizens residing in Norway need an ID certificate that documents their Norwegian fødelsnummer (birth/identity number) or d-number. With a national ID card, they will easily and safely be able to identify themselves on a daily basis,” Erik Idsøe, state secretary in the justice ministry, said in a statement.

“By extending the ID card scheme to foreign nationals, we are also contributing to increasing the spread of a unified Norwegian ID card for use in all areas of society,” Idsøe added.

The justice ministry said it had sent proposals for the new rules on ID cards for consultation in Norway’s parliament. The deadline for the consultation on June 3rd.

How can you get one? 

If the rule is adopted, foreign residents will need to order an ID card from the police. Cards currently cost 570 kroner for those older than ten and 340 kroner for those younger than ten. You can pay with cash and debit card, but no other forms of payment are accepted, including credit cards.

You’ll need to order an appointment at the police station, and once you have an appointment, you will need to bring a passport. It can be expired. You won’t need to take a picture with you, the police handle that while you are there.

The ID card will then be sent by post either to your mailbox or to the police station from which you ordered it from.

Ditch the paperwork: How to get a Norwegian digital mailbox

A digital mailbox is a way to receive essential letters and documents in Norway, but how can you get one, and how does it work?

Published: 4 February 2022 15:54 CET
Somebody using a smartphone.
Once you have a digital mailbox you'll be able to check your post using your smartphone. Pictured above is somebody using their smartphone. Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash

Depending on where you live in Norway, checking the mail can be a chore. If you are lucky and live in the city, then a trip to the post box isn’t too arduous, but if you live somewhere a bit more remote, then it could mean a trip into town every time you’re expecting a letter.

Thankfully, Norwegians are ahead of the curve when it comes to doing things digitally, and you can receive important letters and documents into a digital mailbox with minimal hassle.

READ MORE: 16 things you can do online in Norway

How does it work? 

A digital mailbox- or digital postkasse in Norwegian- is a place to digitally receive post from authorities and municipalities. Digital mailboxes also allow you to receive correspondence from private companies, such as energy providers.

Around 600 central and local government agencies send mail digitally via these digital mailboxes.

There are two mailboxes you can choose from in Norway. These are Digipost and e-Boks. Digipost is a digital mailbox run by Posten, Norway’s postal service, while e-Boks is a private company. Both are available in English. 

You can also receive documents like your Norwegian tax return on Altinn, the government’s dialogue and application portal, but this isn’t the same as a digital mailbox.

Digipost and E-Boks essentially offer the same service, so it will be down to personal preference when choosing. When new mail arrives, you’ll be notified by SMS or email.

They are secure and encrypted, meaning that nobody but yourself has access to the mailbox.

Who can get one? 

To create a digital mailbox, you will need to be at least 15-years-old, have a Norwegian personal identification number and a form of electronic ID.

For Digipost, this can be, BankID, Commfides, MinID, or Buypass.

For E-boks, you can use the same. However, you can only use BankID when logging in to view mail from private companies.

This may mean the Digipost is the better option for you if you have struggled to get a BankID.

READ MORE: How to get an electronic ID in Norway without a ‘personnummer’

How can I apply? 

The process for setting up a digital mailbox is done on the provider’s site. You will be asked to provide your personal number, phone number and email address.

If the Norwegian Digitisation Agency has your information and contact details on record, then signing up for Digipost should only take a couple of minutes. If the Norwegian Digitisation Agency doesn’t have your details, then fear not because setting up a mailbox still won’t take more than 10 minutes if you have everything you need. 

What can I do with it? 

Depending on the service you choose, you will- in addition to reading your post-also be able to sign contracts and pay invoices directly via your digital mailbox.

Digital mailboxes can also help you save cash as utility providers usually apply a charge for sending post to a physical address.

Additionally, you can create an archive of important letters and documents that may come in handy at a later date.

