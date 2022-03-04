What you need to know about ID cards in Norway

What is the national ID card?

The Norwegian identity card, or Norsk nasjonalt id-kort, is a form of ID first introduced in 2020 and is one of two official identity documents issued by the Norwegian Police Service, with the other being Norwegian passports.

They come in two forms, one that can be used for travel and one that cannot. Cards printed with red text and background printing can be used for travel within the European Economic Area, or EEA, and Switzerland, cards with green text and background printing cannot.

The card is a valid form of ID in Norway, regardless of whether it can be used for travel or not.

The information included on the card includes the holder’s name, date of birth , height, nationality, signature and picture, in addition to their national identity number on the back. An expiry date is also printed on the card.

Who can get one?

Currently, only Norwegian citizens are eligible for the ID cards. However, the government has said they are working to change the rules so that foreign nationals in Norway who have a residence permit or right of residence for more than three months will be able to obtain them.

READ MORE: Norway moves to allow ID cards for foreign nationals

“Many foreign citizens residing in Norway need an ID certificate that documents their Norwegian fødelsnummer (birth/identity number) or d-number. With a national ID card, they will easily and safely be able to identify themselves on a daily basis,” Erik Idsøe, state secretary in the justice ministry, said in a statement.

“By extending the ID card scheme to foreign nationals, we are also contributing to increasing the spread of a unified Norwegian ID card for use in all areas of society,” Idsøe added.

The justice ministry said it had sent proposals for the new rules on ID cards for consultation in Norway’s parliament. The deadline for the consultation on June 3rd.

How can you get one?

If the rule is adopted, foreign residents will need to order an ID card from the police. Cards currently cost 570 kroner for those older than ten and 340 kroner for those younger than ten. You can pay with cash and debit card, but no other forms of payment are accepted, including credit cards.

You’ll need to order an appointment at the police station, and once you have an appointment, you will need to bring a passport. It can be expired. You won’t need to take a picture with you, the police handle that while you are there.

The ID card will then be sent by post either to your mailbox or to the police station from which you ordered it from.