Norway moves to allow ID cards for foreign nationals

The Norwegian government has said that it is working to make it possible for foreigners to obtain Norwegian ID cards.

“Many foreign citizens residing in Norway need an ID certificate that documents their Norwegian fødelsnummer (birth/identity number) or d-number. With a national ID card, they will easily and safely be able to identify themselves on a daily basis,” Erik Idsøe, state secretary in the justice ministry, said in a statement.

“By extending the ID card scheme to foreign nationals, we are also contributing to increasing the spread of a unified Norwegian ID card for use in all areas of society,” Idsøe added.

Currently, only Norwegian citizens are eligible for national ID cards, which are used as a form of identity and can be used to travel to EEA countries and Switzerland in the same way as a passport.

The new rules over who is eligible for an ID card will be extended to foreign nationals who have a residence permit or the right to reside in Norway for more than three months.

The justice ministry said that it had sent proposals for the new rules on ID cards for consultation in Norway’s parliament. The deadline for the consultation is June 3rd.