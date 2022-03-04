Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DIGITAL ID

Norway moves to allow ID cards for foreign nationals

Foreign nationals in Norway could soon be permitted to obtain national ID cards, the government announced Thursday.

Published: 4 March 2022 12:36 CET
Norway's parliament
The Norwegian government has said that it has sent a change to the rules on who is allowed a national ID card to parliament.

The Norwegian government has said that it is working to make it possible for foreigners to obtain Norwegian ID cards.

“Many foreign citizens residing in Norway need an ID certificate that documents their Norwegian fødelsnummer (birth/identity number) or d-number. With a national ID card, they will easily and safely be able to identify themselves on a daily basis,” Erik Idsøe, state secretary in the justice ministry, said in a statement.

“By extending the ID card scheme to foreign nationals, we are also contributing to increasing the spread of a unified Norwegian ID card for use in all areas of society,” Idsøe added.

READ ALSO: The common pitfalls you need to avoid when you move to Norway

Currently, only Norwegian citizens are eligible for national ID cards, which are used as a form of identity and can be used to travel to EEA countries and Switzerland in the same way as a passport.

The new rules over who is eligible for an ID card will be extended to foreign nationals who have a residence permit or the right to reside in Norway for more than three months.

The justice ministry said that it had sent proposals for the new rules on ID cards for consultation in Norway’s parliament. The deadline for the consultation is June 3rd.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DIGITAL ID

Norway’s BankID not sure when issues will be resolved

Electronic identification service BankID has said it is unable to find the cause of problems preventing users in Norway from signing in and isn't sure when the issue will be fixed. 

Published: 10 December 2021 16:58 CET
Pictured is somebody singing in.
BankID has said it is unsure when the issues will be fixed. Pictured is somebody signing in. Photo by NordWood Themes on Unsplash

BankID users with the app and code chip are facing a third day of issues signing into the service, and the electronic ID firm said that it was unsure what was causing the issues. 

“We are very concerned about delivering a stable service, and we are in no way satisfied with the situation,” Øyvind Brekke, from BankID, said to financial media site E24

The service is used for banking and payment services, such as Vipps, and for accessing public and municipal services such as the Norwegian Tax Administration and Helsenorge. 

The firm said it was working with its technical supplier DXC, which it switched to from Nets in October, to find a solution. 

“We are having ongoing crisis meetings with the suppliers and hope it will help find out what the problem is and find a solution,” Brekke said. 

“At present, we do not know exactly where the problem lies. It is a complex service with very high-security requirements and long value chains. Considerations for operations can also not compromise security,” Brekke explained. 

Brekke asked users to remain patient while BankID worked on the issue. He also suggested asking users to avoid using the app between the hours of 9am and 7pm to try and get the most stable experience and get the best luck of logging in. 

READ ALSO: Everything foreigners in Norway need to know about electronic IDs

Unfortunately for frustrated users, it isn’t clear when the issues could be resolved. 

“I do not currently want to answer that question since we are still troubleshooting. It is too early to say when we can be ready,” Brekke said. 

SHOW COMMENTS