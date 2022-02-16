For members
The common pitfalls you need to avoid when you move to Norway
Viewed from afar, Norway can look like the perfect place to call home. However, there are some common pitfalls that you can fall into that will shatter this illusion somewhat.
Published: 16 February 2022 13:11 CET
These are common issues people run into in Norway that can make life in the country a drag. Pictured is a picturesque house with a water fall in the background. Photo by Tobias Tullius on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments