Norway increases fine for being caught using a phone while driving

The fine for being caught using a mobile while driving in Norway has increased from 5,000 kroner plus three points on your licence to 7,450 kroner and three points on your licence.
If you receive more than eight points on your licence in three years, it will be taken away for six months.
“Yes, it is (the penalty rate ) starting to be a formidable amount. 7,450 kroner is a marked increase. I think it will attract attention and hopefully also make more people comply with the rules,” Knut Smedsrud, chief of emergency police, told public broadcaster NRK.
Smedsrud added that the use of mobiles behind the wheel was a big problem.
The penalty increase is the second time that fines have been upped in just over a year. The penalty was increased from 1,700 kroner to 5,000 kroner at the beginning of last year.
Traffic safety organisation Trygg Traffikk welcomed the increased fine rate.
“We support an increased fine rate as this is positive for traffic safety. We want no one to be caught driving with a mobile phone,” Marianne Solbraa, regional manager of Trygg Traffik, told NRK.
