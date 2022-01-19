Norway registers over 15,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the first time

Frazer Norwell
[email protected]
Covid-19 stats

Crowds in Oslo.
Norway has recorded more 15,000 daily Covid-19 cases in a single day for the first time. Pictured are crowds of people in Norway. Photo by Nick Night on Unsplash
A record 15,367 Covid-19 infections were recorded in Norway on Tuesday, the first time the country has registered more than 15,000 infections in a day.

Norway passed the milestone of recording more than 15,000 Covid-19 infections over a 24-hour period less than a week after it passed 10,000 daily cases for the first time.

Tuesday’s figure of 15,367 is also 4,187 coronavirus cases more than the seven-day rolling average of 11,180. The same average a week prior was 6,865 daily infections, indicating the infection trend is rising.

Espen Rostrup Nakstad, assistant health director at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, said that the number of infections is not rising as strongly as it has in previous weeks, despite the record infection levels.

“This shows that infections are still rising in Norway, but not as sharply as two weeks ago,” Nakstad told news wire NTB.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) is expecting the current wave of infections to peak at the turn of the month or in early February.

The health institute is expecting fewer than 50,000 cases to be recorded per day at the wave’s peak and anywhere between 100 and 400 daily hospital admissions.

READ MORE: When will the current wave of Covid-19 infections in Norway peak?

As of Tuesday, there were 238 patients in hospitals with Covid-19, two fewer than the day before. Of the patients in hospital, 74 were in intensive care, and 49 were on ventilators.

More than 538,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Norway since the pandemic began, and 1,383 people who tested positive for Covid have died.

