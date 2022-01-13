Covid-19 infections in Norway surpass 10,000 daily cases for first time

The record infection number is also the first time more than 10,000 infections have been registered over a 24-hour period.

The 11,825 recorded cases are over 2,000 more than the previous record of 9,622 set the day before. Over the last seven days, an average of 7,356 infections have been registered per day. The same average a week prior was 4,808, indicating the infection trend in Norway is rising.

As of Wednesday, 264 patients were hospitalised with Covid-19, 13 fewer than the day before. 80 of the patients in hospitals were in intensive care, and of those, 61 were on a ventilator.

In total, 472,355 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Norway since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Wednesday’s updated risk assessment of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) estimated that up to 50,000 daily cases could be recorded during a winter wave of infection.

The report also estimated that there would be fewer than 150 people on a respirator at any one time and fewer than 200 daily hospital admissions. However, the report did stress that these were rough estimates and that some uncertainty around the variant remained.

“We expect a significant wave of infected in the coming weeks and expect that we will reach the peak at the turn of the month,” Camilla Stoltenberg, director of the NIPH, told public broadcaster NRK of the report’s findings.

Despite the record numbers, the government is widely expected to announce some form of relaxation to the current national Covid restrictions at a press conference on Thursday evening. Among the measures touted to be tweaked are a nationwide ban on serving alcohol in bars and restaurants.

