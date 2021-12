4,702 new Covid-19 cases in Norway

On Tuesday, 4,702 new Covid-19 infections were registered in Norway, 97 fewer than the same day a week before.

Over the last seven days, an average of 3,360 infections have been registered per day. The same average a week prior was 4,359.

In Oslo, 979 new Covid-19 cases were recorded. That is 79 fewer than last Tuesday, but 168 more than the day before.

As of Tuesday, 315 patients were hospitalised with the coronavirus, 13 more than the day before. 120 of those patients are in intensive care, and among those, 82 are on a respirator.

Experts expecting substantial wage jump next year

Workers can expect a wage raise in the region of 3.8 percent, according to estimates from DNB Markets.

“We believe that there is a solid rise in wage growth next year, and if we are right, there will be an increase of half a percentage point, compared to the wage growth we have seen this year,” Kjersti Haugland, chief economist at DNB Markets told public broadcaster NRK.

READ ALSO: Why Norway doesn’t have a national minimum wage and how fair pay is ensured

The reason why experts are expecting the wage rise is due to increasing prices and inflation. Over the past 12 months, inflation has risen by 5.1 percent, mainly due to soaring electricity prices.

Avalanche warnings for parts of southern Norway

In the coming days, those planning a ski trip have been warned of increasing avalanche danger in southern Norway.

“On Thursday, mild weather will hit southern Norway. Then we will see an increase in avalanche danger in the entire region,” Tommy Skårholen, from the Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate’s (NVE) avalanche unit, told public broadcaster NRK.

Conditions in northern Norway will be more stable, but the NVE has also reminded people to practice caution when planning a trip to the mountains.

Record year for Vinmonopolet

Norway’s Vinmonopolet, which regulates the sale of alcohol stronger than 4.7 percent, has seen a record year in terms of alcohol sales.

The wine monopoly estimates that it will sell 118.5 litres of wine, beer and spirits in 2021. As of December 22nd, they had already surpassed last years record sales figures of 115.5 million litres.

“This is probably a record that will stand for a very long time. Probably several decades, if we get over the pandemic and society can reopen,” Jens Nordahl comms manager at Vinnmonopolet told news wire NTB.

Part of the reason for the record sales was several restrictions across the year, such as the closure of bar’s and restaurants or the hospitality settings being prohibited from selling alcohol.

READ MORE: Why the Norwegian government controls the sale of most alcohol