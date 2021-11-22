‘Vinmonopolet’: Why the Norwegian government controls the sale of most alcohol

<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Picking up a bottle of wine to go with dinner or an aperitif for the starter in Norway isn’t a straightforward process and requires more planning than you might think. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">You can’t just go to the nearest shop or supermarket and pick up a beverage of your choosing, because the sale of all alcohol 4.75 percent or stronger is prohibited and restricted to Vinmonopolet, or the wine monopoly. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Why was Vinmonopolet set up? </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The establishment of a wine monopoly in Norway came in the 1920s, a time when Norway was trying to combat alcoholism. The country had already implemented a liquor ban. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The institution was set up in 1922 as a government-controlled company following trade negotiations with wine exporters in France.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">For the first few years of its existence, it imported the sale of weak wines and spirits for medical and scientific use until all bans on liquor and alcohol was lifted in 1927. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">By 1939 the state became the sole owner of </span>Vinmonopolet<span data-preserver-spaces="true"> after buying out all other shareholders. This was done mainly to combat corruption. </span></p><p><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Polet</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, as the wine monopoly is colloquially referred to, endured as Norway’s various left-leaning governments at the time saw combating alcoholism as a way of improving social mobility. </span></p><p>Vinmonopolet<span data-preserver-spaces="true"> changed significantly during the 1990s for two reasons. Firstly, </span>Vinmonopolet<span data-preserver-spaces="true"> ceased to be an over-the-counter service. Prior to this, over-the-counter service and short opening times, particularly on weekends, made the trip to </span>Vinmonopolet <span data-preserver-spaces="true">an arduous experience due to long queues. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Secondly, the European Economic Area agreement put an end to </span>Vinmonopolet<span data-preserver-spaces="true"> being the sole importer of alcohol into the country.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The service has also entered the digital age, with customers being able to order products to be picked up at stores or to be delivered through the post. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Why does </span>Vinmonopolet<span data-preserver-spaces="true"> still exist today? </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Vinmonopolet might seem outdated and overly regulated. Still, opening times and queues before holidays aside, people in Norway don’t seem to mind the current system too much. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In 2020, Vinmonopolet topped customer satisfaction survey the<a href="https://www.vinmonopolet.no/best_likt" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Norwegian Customer Barometer for 2020</a> and is consistently among the top ten companies for customer happiness. A w</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">ide selection of products and knowledgeable staff were cited as factors.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Meanwhile, the government persists with the wine monopoly for the same reason it sticks with its other tight alcohol rules: to encourage responsible drinking. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">There is a slew of laws aimed at ensuring responsible drinking. These include strict serving times. For example, shops can’t sell alcohol past 8pm on weekdays, 6pm on Saturdays and not at all on Sundays and some holidays. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The opening hours for </span>Vinmonopole<span data-preserver-spaces="true">t are stricter still, with most places closing at 6pm on weekdays and 3pm on Saturdays.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">There are also high taxes on strong alcoholic drinks, laws making it illegal to promote or advertise alcohol, and ‘happy hour’-type offers are prohibited.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">READ ALSO: </span></strong><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210130/explained-what-are-the-rules-of-being-alcohol-in-norway/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">What you need to know about buying alcohol in Norway</span></strong></a></p><p>Vinmonopolet and<span data-preserver-spaces="true"> high taxes will remain in place for the foreseeable future because they provide a valuable source of income for the government, which</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> gathers the operating profit from the state-owned firm while also collecting tax revenues on the alcohol sales. In 2020, <a href="https://e24.no/naeringsliv/i/Xg1djb/polet-venter-rekordaar-rykker-fra-eget-budsjett" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the turnover of </a></span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Polet </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">was 16.4 billion kroner. </span></p>
