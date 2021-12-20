Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Trondheim cancels New Year fireworks

There will be no New Year fireworks display in northern city Trondheim this year.

Trondheim’s municipal leadership has decided to scrap the traditional celebrations at the Kristiansen fortress in the city because of national Covid-19 restrictions which now ban more than 100 people at public outdoors events.

READ ALSO: Norway further tightens Covid rules with nationwide alcohol ban in bars

The family display in the evening of December 31st and the midnight firework display are both cancelled, with both expected to have attracted many more than that number, the municipality said in a statement.

Norway allocates three billion kroner to developing countries

Norway is to allocate three billion kroner to the World Bank’s International Development Association, providing funding for low-income countries.

48 countries last week agreed on a total of 93 billion US dollars for the fund during 2023-25, with Norway paying 3.3 billion kroner into this, a seven percent increase compared to the last agreement in 2019, the government said in a statement.

The Norwegian contribution includes 100 million kroners for national debt cancellation in low-income countries.

Pregnant women given priority for Covid-19 boosters

Norway recommends vaccination against Covid-19 for pregnant women and is to prioritise the booster jab for women expecting a baby, who will be offered revaccination four and a half months after they had the second dose of the original vaccine.

All women who have been seriously ill due to Covid-19 while pregnant were unvaccinated at the time, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) said in a statement.

Of 183 pregnant women who tested positive for the virus so far in 2021, 141 were admitted to hospital for birth or another treatment connected to their pregnancy, while 43 were admitted to hospital due to Covid-19 or were treated for Covid-19 during their hospital stays, according to figures from the health authority.

None of the women who were hospitalised or treated for Covid-19 were fully vaccinated.

“Although these numbers are small, we see that one in four pregnant women who were hospitalised with the Delta variant needed intensive care treatment or other breathing assistance,” NIPH doctor Fredrik Skår said in the statement.

373 Covid-19 patients in Norwegian hospitals

There are now 373 patients with Covid-19 admitted to Norwegian hospitals, a 17 percent increase compared to Sunday, according to the latest summary from the Norwegian Directorate of Health.

121 of the patients are admitted to ICUs and 75 are receiving ventilator treatment.

A total of 3,022 new cases were registered nationally this morning. That is 1,713 less than the running seven-day average, but it should be noted that lower numbers are often registered at weekends.