What new Covid restrictions could Norway announce on Monday?

Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre will hold a press conference on the Covid-19 situation in Norway at 8pm on Monday night. The PM had earlier warned that tighter measures were likely to arrive this week.

“The situation is serious. The spread of infection is too high, and we have to take measures to limit that development,” Støre told news agency NTB.

Several records for both the daily number of confirmed Covid cases and hospitalisations have been set in recent weeks. In a risk assessment on Monday, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health recommended the government move quickly to try and slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

“A lack of action now could lead to large negative consequences for society, not just for health services and municipalities,” the NIPH said in its report.

The report warned that in a worst case scenario infections could reach up to between 90,000 and 300,000 per day in January unless effective measures were implemented.

Last week the government already introduced several measures aimed at reducing social contact by reintroducing social distancing and the use of face masks, and a recommended limit on the number of guests allowed at home.

Støre said that new measures may be necessary to prevent the health care system from being overrun but that a balancing act would be maintained to ensure that the social and economic burden didn’t become too great.

Talks took place between the health authorities in the country and the municipalities on Monday. The meeting was to get an update on the infection situation across the country.

Trondheim’s mayor, Rita Ottervik, was in the meeting and told newspaper VG that she had been informed that the measures would be “intrusive”.

“We have been notified that there will be intrusive measures that will interfere with both society and private life. We were prepared for the fact that we must increase the pace of vaccination. The state will help us with this. There will be shorter intervals between the second and third dose,” she told VG.

She added that the government didn’t share specifics because it hadn’t made final decisions, but said residents should be prepared for a tough December and New Year. Ottervik also said tighter border measures were being looked at.

“We received good news from the minister that the Ministry of Justice is working to gain more control at the border,” the mayor said.

Before the latest measures were announced and introduced, the Norwegian Directorate of Health, which is responsible for providing the government with recommendations on the Covid rules, wrote in a professional assessment of the infection situation that a full or partial lockdown might be required in the event of “very serious infection situation”.

“If the situation develops rapidly in an even more serious direction, further measures may be necessary. This may mean shutting down society in whole or in part,” the health authority wrote in its report.

The closure of kindergartens, gyms and a ban on cultural and sports events were among potential measures touted, as well as the closing of hospitality where food isn’t served and further restrictions on gatherings.

However, health authorities are consistently updating their advice and recommendations and as such the suggested measures health chiefs feel are appropriate may have changed.