Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Norway with highest rising Covid-19 infections in Europe

Norway has the most substantial increase in the number of people infected with Covid-19 in Europe, when excluding Andorra, the Faroe Islands and San Marino, due to their small populations.

Over the last week, the number of Covid infections per 100,000 people over a 14 day period has gone from 690 to 934.

This makes Norway the country in Europe with the fastest increase in infection last week. Behind Norway are France and Denmark.

Espen Nakstad, assistant director of the Norwegian Directorate of Health, said that infection was increasing among young people.

“We are in a cold season, and we are in contact with each other a lot. In the younger age groups especially, there is a high increase in infection. They are close contacts and unvaccinated,” he explained to public broadcast NRK.

Santa Lucia day

Monday marks Satna Lucia day in Norway. Children up and down the country will be dressed in all white while wearing candles on their heads and singing songs.

Historically, December 13th was called Lussinatten, and no work was to be done. From that night until Christmas, it was believed that spirits, gnomes and trolls roamed the earth, and Lussi, a feared sorceress, punished anyone who dared work.

Many celebrate the day with Lucia bun, which traditionally is supposed to be made with saffron. However, most substitute the expensive spice with turmeric due to its price.

Government to help cover high electricity bills

The state has said it will cover half of the electricity bill when prices exceed the spot price of 70 øre per kilowatt-hour until March.

The spot price is the current market price for raw energy. The support will apply from December until March 2022, and households will receive support for the consumption of up to 5,000-kilowatt-hours.

Covid-19 situation similar to March 2020

Espen Nakstad, assistant health director at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, has compared the current infection situation in Norway to the one in March 2020, partially because initial research indicates that vaccines are less effective against the Omicron variant.

“We are a bit back to March 2020 when no one in the population had particularly good protection against the new virus. Now it seems that the vaccines do not protect as well against this new variant, and we are a bit back into the same situation, except that the vaccines may protect you from becoming seriously ill. It is, of course, very important, but it can still be a demanding infection situation,” Nakstad told broadcaster TV2.

3,662 new Covid-19 infections

On Sunday, 3,662 new coronavirus infections were registered in Norway over the last 24 hours. This is 1,046 cases more than the same day the week before.

An average of 4,626 Covid-19 cases have been registered per day over the last seven days.