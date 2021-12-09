New Covid rules in Norway: What happens next? 

New Covid measures came into effect on Thursday that reintroduced social distancing, restrictions on face masks and a recommended limit on the number of guests you should have visit, in addition to much more.

The measures were brought in to reduce social contact among the general public and slow the transmission of coronavirus in society following weeks of rising infections and several outbreaks of the recently discovered Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The restrictions will be in place for four weeks but will be reassessed in two weeks, and the country’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, has said that the measures could be tightened even further if they do not have the desired effect.

“If the situation turns out to be more serious in relation to infectivity and hospitalisations, then new measures may be relevant. Although I do not have the opportunity to say for certain now,” the PM told newspaper VG.

He added that he currently didn’t expect significant changes would be made to the current rules when they are assessed in two weeks.

“I do not envisage there will be significant changes in what we have decided after two weeks, but it will be an opportunity to make adjustments,” he explained.

Espen Nakstad, assistant health director at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, has also warned that stricter measures may also be required.

“There is still great uncertainty associated with the properties of the Omicron variant. We do not rule out that there may be the need for stricter measures,” he told newspaper Dagbladet.

What measures could be introduced if the infection control situation worsens?

Before the latest measures were announced and introduced, the Norwegian Directorate of Health, which is responsible for providing the government with recommendations on the Covid rules, wrote in a professional assessment of the infection situation that a full or partial lockdown might be required in the event of “very serious infection situation”.

“If the situation develops rapidly in an even more serious direction, further measures may be necessary. This may mean shutting down society in whole or in part,” the health authority wrote in its report.

The closure of kindergartens, gyms and a ban on cultural and sports events were among potential measures touted, as well as the closing of hospitality where food isn’t served and further restrictions on gatherings.

How likely are measures to be tightened?

The likelihood of these measures being introduced is currently not clear. This is since the current measures have only just been introduced. This means that it is still too early to assess whether they have been effective.

Assistant health director Nakstad explained that it would take at least two weeks before it is possible to see if the measures have worked.

“It takes a week from when they are introduced for them to take effect. Then it can take another work after that before we see a possible change in hospital admissions, making for a total of 14 days, Nakstad told newspaper VG.

Furthermore, the health directorates recommendations are just that. This means that the government doesn’t have to implement them if they do not feel it is necessary.

Alternatively, the infection situation could go in the opposite direction. Then, the government and health authorities can decide that new measures are no longer necessary and continue with the current rules, or perhaps even relax them if possible.

Another hint on what could happen next can also be gleamed from the PM’s words above in which he said that he currently didn’t expect any new measures to be overly drastic.