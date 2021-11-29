KEY DEADLINE: What changes about life in Norway in December 2021

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Post-Brexit residence deadline </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">All UK citizens who were legal residents of Norway before December 31st 2020, will need to apply for residence under the Separation Agreement before the end of the year to continue living, working and studying in the country as they did before Brexit. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Even residents who have yet to get all their documentation in place have </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210830/what-is-the-most-common-problem-for-brits-in-norway-applying-for-post-brexit-residency/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">been encouraged to apply before the deadline</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">For British citizens who apply after this deadline, the rules for immigration from outside the EU/EEA will apply, making it harder to secure residence. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">READ MORE: </span></strong><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211018/how-brits-can-get-a-residence-permit-in-norway-post-brexit/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">How Brits can get a residence permit in Norway post-Brexit </span></strong></a></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">State budget finalised </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">December could finally see the country's fiscal plan for next year set in stone. The government presented its amended budget for 2022 in November after the previous government set out its proposed plan in October. </span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211109/the-key-changes-to-norways-budget-for-2022-you-need-to-know-about/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The changes to Norway’s 2022 budget that could impact you</a></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The current government is in talks with the Socialist Left Party to secure a majority to get the budget pushed through parliament in December. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Christmas holidays </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Schools will close their doors for the festive season on Friday, December 22nd, and reopen around Monday, January 3rd. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">As a rule of thumb, schools close around the 20th of each year, with a new term commencing on the first working day of the new year. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Interest rate rises</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">It is likely that Norway's central bank, Norges Bank, will raise the key interest rate in December. The news will come as a bit of a blow to households as it means that loans and mortgages will become more expensive in the months after Christmas. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The rate will be raised by 0.25 percent as part of a larger plan to raise rates to 1.75 by 2024. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The bank has said that it would continue to raise rates as long as the country's economy continues to recover from the pandemic. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">While 0.25 percent may seem like a marginal rise on the surface, it could have a more significant impact on your wallet than you think.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">For example, if you have a loan or mortgage of around four million kroner, you will pay approximately 8,000 kroner per year more in repayments after the rise.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Santa Lucia day </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">December 13th will see Norwegian children up and down the country dressed in all white, wearing candles on their heads, and singing songs. These kids will then visit retirement homes, hospitals and nursing homes. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Historically, December 13th was called </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Lussinatten</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, and no work was to be done. From that night until Christmas, it was believed that spirits, gnomes and trolls roamed the earth, and </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Lussi, a</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> feared sorceress, punished anyone who dared work. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Despite any potential fears of </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Lussi </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">enchanting you, you will still be expected to go to work as it isn't a national holiday. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">However, you can enjoy a Lucia bun made with saffron. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Christmas market season enters full swing </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true"><em>Julemarkeder</em> (Christmas markets) around the country will begin popping up in December, although some such as Jul i Vinterland in Oslo have already opened. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The markets are a great chance to get in the Christmas spirit, pick up a handcrafted gift for a loved one, or purchase local speciality foods from small-batch local producers. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">If none of that takes your fancy, then you could try Christmas classics such as </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">pepperkakke </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">(gingerbread cookies)</span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, krumkake </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">(traditional Christmas cookie)</span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, kakemann </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">(cookie men popular in the south)</span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, </span></em>and<em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> gløgg </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">(Scandinavia's take on mulled wine). </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">READ MORE: </span></strong><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211111/norways-best-christmas-markets-for-2021/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway's best Christmas markets for 2021</span></strong></a></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Deadline for Christmas deliveries </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Christmas will soon be upon us, and there's bad news for those who like to leave things until the last minute. Advance planning is needed to ensure gifts sent to and from Norway arrive on time.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The deadlines for sending letters to various destinations are listed below.</span></p><ul><li><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Sweden and Denmark: December 14th</span></li><li><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Rest of Nordic countries: December 10th</span></li><li><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Germany: December 13th</span></li><li><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Rest of Europe: December 8th</span></li><li><span data-preserver-spaces="true">USA and Canada: December 6th</span></li><li><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Rest of the world: December 1st</span></li></ul><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Deadlines for sending gifts from Norway </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211115/how-to-send-parcels-to-and-from-norway-this-christmas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">vary considerably</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> depending on where they are shipped from. Deadlines for some countries has already passed, while the cut-off point for the Nordics is December 15th. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">READ MORE: </span></strong><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211115/how-to-send-parcels-to-and-from-norway-this-christmas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">How to send parcels to and from Norway this Christmas</span></strong></a></p>
