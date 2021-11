Jul i Vinterland, Spikersuppa, Oslo

If you are planning a trip to Oslo before Christmas, this market is in an ideal location next to Spikersuppa skating rink, near Oslo’s main shopping street, Karl Johan Street.

Not only that, but the market is a short trot from the Royal Palace if you are in the mood for some sightseeing before or after a trip to the market, where you’ll find food stalls, a skating rink and a brand new Ferris wheel for 2021.

There’s more good news for those looking for an early shot of festive cheer as the market opens on November 13th and will welcome guests until January 2nd.

The market’s website lists activities, places to eat and an events calendar.

Christmas Market in Trondheim

Trondheim’s main Christmas market has grown from its humble beginnings when it launched with five stalls in 2005.

This year the market will have over 90 exhibitions and stalls.

At the centre of the market will be several large Lavvu, traditional dwellings of the Sami people, with capacity for 500 people.

The market begins at the turn of the month and will run until December 19th.

More information can be found on the market’s official website.

Bergen Christmas Market

Bergen Christmas Market will be in a new, more central location this year, right in the heart of the city’s centre. However, this means the market won’t feature a Ferris wheel or carousel this year.

This year’s market will be held at Torgallmenningen Square between November 12th and December 22nd and will feature local food and handcrafted products.

Norwegian Museum of Cultural History’s annual Christmas fair

If you want to take a trip through history in addition to getting into the festive spirit, then look no further than the Norwegian Museum of Cultural History‘s Christmas market.

The fair will only be available for two weekends in December, the 4-5th and 11-12th between 11am and 4pm, so make sure you don’t miss out.

In addition to the Christmas market there’ll be a number of exhibitions and Norwegian traditions on display.

However, you’ll need to buy tickets with adult tickets starting from 180 kroner and kids tickets costing 40. Family tickets for two adults and up to three children cost 380 kroner. Tickets can be booked online.

Kristiansand

The Christmas market in Kristiansand, southern Norway, takes inspiration from European Christmas markets.

The market takes place in the city’s square between November 27th and December 22nd. You’ll also be able to test your skills in the nearby ice rink and give kakemann, a traditional local Christmas cookie, a go.

The market will include handcrafted products, ceramics, knitted clothes and glassware.

Christmas in Viken, Lillestrøm

A new attraction for this year, Christmas in Viken will entail more than 30 activities at two locations, the centre of Lillestrøm and at the Norwegian Trade Fair.

Alongside traditional Christmas markets, there’ll be a Ferris wheel, alpaca walks, sleigh rides and the building of a gingerbread town that visitors can take part in.

The events will run from November 26th until December 19th. The opening will host a 3D light show and there will be several other activities while the market is on. Tickets can be purchased online.

Egersund

Not too far from Stavanger, Egersund has long been one of Norway’s favourite Christmas destinations.

The Christmas market in Egersund takes inspiration from British and German markets. Between December 2nd and December 12th, the town centre will be transformed into a Christmas town.

The Christmas town offers a number of performances, concerts and stalls to check out.

Hadeland Glassverk

This is perhaps one for those looking for something slightly different from their Christmas market experience, with marginally more left-field activities such as hand blowing your own Christmas baubles.

The activities at Hadeland include Norway’s largest indoor Christmas market and ten other shops, five restaurants and an art gallery.

The Christmas events run every weekend, beginning at the end of October and running until December 19th.

Do you have a festive favourite that we’ve missed? Get in touch and let us know.