Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Government and Socialist Left Party still far apart in budget negotiations </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The government and Socialist Left Party remain some way off of agreeing on a state budget for next year. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“We have put a total of four proposals on the table and have experienced that there is still a wide range of input and feedback from the other side, and we are no closer to solving it at our level,” Sigbjørn Gjelsvik, from the Centre Party, told public broadcaster </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.nrk.no/norge/budsjettdrama-pa-overtid-_-meiner-sv-krev-for-mykje-1.15739493" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">NRK</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">According to the government, 3 billion kroner has already been shifted around next years fiscal plan during the talks. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211109/the-key-changes-to-norways-budget-for-2022-you-need-to-know-about/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The changes to Norway’s 2022 budget that could impact you</a></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">With a lack of progress between the parties fiscal committee, Socialist Left Party leader Audun Lysbakken has agreed to meet with the parliamentary leaders of the Centre Party and Labour. </span></p><p>The current government has a minority in parliament and the Socialist Left Party have long been earmarked as potential budgetary partners. </p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Population in Norway is growing in all parts of the country except the north</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Over the last 12 months, Norway’s population has grown by 30,000, with the population increasing in all counties except the country’s two northernmost areas. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Since 2001 Norway’s population has grown by almost 900,000. However, the proportion of people living in the north has shrunk from 10.2 percent to 8.9 percent. </span></p><p><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.ssb.no/befolkning/folketall/statistikk/befolkning" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Statistics Norway</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> estimated that at the end of this year’s third quarter, 5,415,166 people lived in the country. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Outrage over grid rent increases next year</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Next year gird companies have been given the opportunity to increase the total rent by 2.1 billion kroner or 12.2 percent, by the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE). </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“The increase in grid rent shows how unstable the electricity market is. The power companies being able to increase grid rent is a mockery of households. As if the prices were not unstable and high enough already, NVE gives the companies a free pass to strengthen the unfair market mechanisms,” deputy chair of the energy and climate committee in parliament, Sofie Marhaug, has told online news site </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.nettavisen.no/okonomi/varsler-betydelig-prisokning-i-nettleie-en-han-mot-husholdningene/s/12-95-3424205949" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Nettavisen</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20201113/how-to-power-your-way-to-savings-on-your-norwegian-electricity-bill/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">How to save on your Norwegian electricity bill</a></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Grid rent is the price you pay to transport electricity to your house. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Industry organisation Energi Norge defended the role of electricity companies and said that electricity was, on average, cheaper now than since the government controlled the electricity supply</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">1,470 new Covid-19 cases </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Sunday, 1,470 people tested positive for Covid-19. That is 314 cases more than the same day the week before. Over the last seven days, an average of 2,055 Covid-19 infections have been registered each day. The same average a week prior was 1,667. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Covid cases tend to be lower on weekends as fewer samples are processed. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_665130" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img class="wp-image-665130 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/number-of-reported-covid-7-646x431.jpeg" alt="A graph showing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway." width="640" height="427" /> <em>The total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: Norwegian Institute of Public Health. </em>[/caption]
