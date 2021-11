Covid-19 press conference at 11am

Health minister Ingvild Kjerkol and justice minister Emilie Enger Mehl, responsible for the country’s border rules, will hold a press conference on Covid-19 at 11am on Friday. Espen Nakstad, assistant director of health at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, and director of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Camilla Stoltenberg, will also attend the briefing.

Last week, the government announced plans to reintroduce the domestic Covid-19 certificate and more testing for unvaccinated healthcare workers and close contacts of Covid infected. However, it hasn’t indicated what it would reveal.

New border or travel rules could be among the topics on the agenda, given the justice secretary will be in attendance. She pulled out of last weeks conference as she needed longer to mull over recommendations given to her by Norway’s health authorities.

President of the Storting resigns

Eva Kristin Hansen, president of the Norwegian parliament, has resigned following a probe into the commuter housing rules being launched.

Hansen was one of several former and current parliamentary representatives to be investigated by police.

Since the end of the summer, it has been revealed that several MPs had taken advantage of commuter housing allowances by having the state pay for their housing, despite already having access to their own private accommodation.

“I think it is unsustainable for the Storting to have a Storting president who is under police investigation. I have therefore contacted my party leader and parliamentary leader and informed that I would resign as Speaker of the Storting,” Hansen said in a statement to the press.

Partial lunar eclipse visible in parts of Norway

On Friday morning, the sun, the earth and the moon will align, causing a partial lunar eclipse. Friday’s celestial showcase will be an almost total lunar eclipse, with only a tiny part of the moon not ending up in the earth’s shadow.

The eclipse will be most visible at 10:03am, when 98 percent of the moon will be in the earth’s shadow.

People in the north of Norway will have the best eclipse experience because the moon doesn’t go down until later in the morning at higher latitudes. The weather will also be better further north, according to forecasts.

Residents of east and west Norway hoping for a show may have their views hindered by clouds.

2,425 new Covid-19 cases

On Thursday, 2,425 people in Norway tested positive for Covid-19, 419 more than the same day last week.

Over the last seven days, an average of 1,860 infections has been registered per day. The corresponding average seven days ago was 1,573, meaning the trend of infections is rising.

In Oslo, 542 new cases have been recorded, 125 more than the same day last week.