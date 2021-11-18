Partial lunar eclipse to be visible over parts of Norway

On Friday morning, the sun, the earth and the moon will align, causing a partial lunar eclipse. Friday’s celestial showcase will be an almost total lunar eclipse, with only a tiny part of the moon not ending up in the earth’s shadow.

The eclipse will be most visible at 10:03am, when 98 percent of the moon will be in shadow.

The moon will take on a reddish tinge as sunlight that passes through the earth’s atmosphere will be refracted back onto the moon.

People in the north of Norway will have the best eclipse experience because the moon doesn’t go down until later in the morning at higher latitudes. The weather will also be better further north, according to forecasts.

Residents of east and west Norway hoping for a show may have their views hindered by clouds.

“If you are lucky, you’ll be able to see it from several parts of the country,” Randveig Eikhild from the Meteorological Institute told public broadcaster NRK.

The best place to see the eclipse will be somewhere with a good clear view of the horizon, without mountains, hills or buildings in the way.

For those in the south, where the view may not be the best due to the brighter mornings, there’s another celestial event on Friday that they will be able to witness.

Once the sun goes down, gas giants Jupiter and Saturn will be visible in the night sky and very close together. Saturn won’t be visible from the north, however.

“Jupiter and Saturn are quite close to each other and are beautiful in the fall. However, they are not always as close as they are now. It can be a very nice sight,” Pål Brekke, from the Norwegian Space Centre, explained to NRK.