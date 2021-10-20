BankID users in Norway to face disruption

On Thursday, BankID will begin the process of moving from its current operating service provider, Nets, to its new one, DXC. The company has said that users can expect some disruption to its services due to the switch.

“We have good control at all stages, and we have practised well on the relocation process together with the banks and suppliers. Although we do not expect complications, we have chosen to notify all BankID users that there may be some reduced availability in the next few days,” Ole Petter Aasen, product manager for BankID, said in a statement.

The relocation process is expected to last until Tuesday next week, but some times and days will be particularly prone to problems, according to the electronic identification company.

On Thursday, BankID and BankID on mobile will be unavailable to all customers from 12:01am–08.00 am. On Saturday, BankID with a code chip and code app may be unstable when used for online banking. However, BankID on mobile will work as usual.

From Thursday until Tuesday, it will also not be possible to activate or reactivate BankID and BankID on mobile. Users are therefore advised to check that BankID is up and running before the move starts on Thursday.

The company added that unforeseen technical issues could also occur, given the nature of the changes.

BankID is one of many electronic IDs used for everything from logging into the country’s digital health portal, Helsenorge, or checking your tax return.

The identification service also warned users of fraudsters looking to exploit the potential disruptions caused by the change in providers. The ID service reminded users that it would never ask for login details over the phone, text, or email.