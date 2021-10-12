Will Norway have a normal ski season this winter? 

People working in the winter sports industry and those looking to hit the slopes are hoping for a more typical season this year after the last one was disrupted by a mix of local and national Covid-19 restrictions. The lifts remained open during the 2020/2021 ski season, but it was a far from typical winter on the slopes.

Covid rules put in place meant depending on where you chose to ski, restaurants may have been closed, shops would have been shut, and the sale of alcohol at after ski events will have been prohibited.

This is in addition to the use of face masks in some areas and rules such as social distancing limiting the number of people on lifts and in gondolas and non-residents and citizens being barred from entering the country during the second half of the ski season.

On the slopes

The government lifted most of the last Covid measures, such as social distancing, left in the country at the end of September.

This means that it will be more or less business as usual on the slopes this year. Some lift operators may choose to retain rules on gondolas and chairs, such as having capacity limits and social distancing. Still, should infections continue to trend downwards, this will be unlikely to happen.

Après ski

For many, skiing isn’t about skiing, it’s about the after ski. This season it looks like a return to normal business for après ski venues across the country. Last year, there were capacity limits, rules on ordering food in order to consume alcohol, social distancing rules and fixed designated seating in place that meant a typical Norwegian after ski wasn’t a possibility throughout the whole season.

This year with most measures dropped, it should mean a more typical after-ski experience.

For tourists

As mentioned earlier, it was virtually impossible for tourists to come to Norway to ski last year. Resorts in south-eastern Norway typically welcome plenty of visitors from Sweden and Denmark. This year the rules for who can come to Norway to ski will probably be more relaxed.

EU vaccine pass holders can enter Norway with no restrictions or requirements, meaning trips to Norway will be business as usual for many.

Currently, everyone from within the EEA (EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway) can travel to Norway for whatever reason they please. In addition, they won’t need to get tested 24 hours before their departure to Norway, cutting down on costs and logistics.

There are still some quarantine requirements in place for parts of Europe, but the dreaded quarantine hotel appears to be a thing of the past. You can take a look at Norway’s quarantine rules here.

Travel for those outside the EEA is still restricted, and only residents, citizens and the close family and partners of those who live in Norway can enter from Non-EEA countries. This is likely to change throughout the winter, so be sure to stay up to date with the latest rules.

Vocab

Sessongkort- Season pass

Skiheis– Ski lift

Skiløype- Ski slope

Langrenn– Cross country skiing

Slalom/Alpint- Alpine skiing

Staver- Ski poles

Hjelm- Helmet

Snøskred- Avalanche

Født med ski på beina- Born with skis on your legs