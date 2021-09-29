Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

New oil and gas records expected

Oil prices are at their highest level in three years, and the cost of gas is currently four times higher than average.

According to the Holberg Fund, this makes it likely that September will be a record month for oil and gas exports in Norway.

“Export revenues to Norway are at record high levels. August was a record month. September will be even higher,” Gunnar Torgersen, portfolio manager at the fund, told public broadcaster NRK.

The reason for the abnormally high export revenues is to do with the high gas prices, lower levels of oil being produced in the US and the fact that gas is abundant on the Norwegian shelf.

The country is set to net around 80 billion kroner in revenue in September, according to Torgersen.

Police drop use of drugs dogs in schools

The Norwegian Police Directorate has decided to stop deploying drugs dogs into schools.

“I am so happy. This is a huge victory. We have been working towards this since 2012, and we have been completely alone. I know how much adversity we have had, so now I am moved that the day has finally come,” Edvard Botterli Udnæs, leader of the Student Organisation, told NRK.

Udnæs said that the use of drugs dogs in school left students feeling stigmatised and insecure.

Police regularly visited schools with drugs dogs even if they had no suspicion or knowledge of pupils having drugs.

New seeds will make forests in Norway will absorb more CO2

Researchers will be hoping new seeds gathered for the first new seed store in 50 years will end up creating forests more robust against climate change and able to absorb more C02.

“The seeds we harvest now have better properties in relation to today’s climate and the climate that is on its way,” Øyvind Meland Edvardsen from The Norwegian Forest Seed Association told NRK.

“Plants that are produced from the seeds that we collect now have properties that make them better adapted to the climate. Then they will grow better, get less damaged and absorb more CO₂,” Edvardsen added.

702 new Covid-19 cases in Norway

On Tuesday, 702 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Norway. This is 34 more than the average for the previous seven days, which is 668.

In Oslo, 244 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours. An average of 225 infections has been recorded in the capital.