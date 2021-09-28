Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Electricity prices could rise by 50%

Statnett, which operates Norway’s power system and maintains the balance between consumption and production, has said that the electricity supply in southern and western Norway has become “tight”.

In some parts of Norway, reservoirs have not been lower in over 20 years.

“What we have done is simply to tell producers in the area and ask them to take into account that as it is now, we see that the reservoirs are low, and unless we get rain over the next few weeks, it will be low,” Henrik Glette, comms manager for Statnett, told NRK.

Electricity price analyst Tor Reiner Lilleholt has warned that prices, which have been at record levels in recent months, could rise by more than 50 percent.

“If you talk about a normal cold winter, then you can quickly get 50 percent higher price, then you approach the prices you see in Europe now at 150-160 øre per kilowatt-hour,” Lilleholt told public broadcaster NRK.

Forecasted weather may help drag down energy prices

Wet weather, which has been forecasted, may prove beneficial to consumers in Norway as it will help replenish reservoirs in southern Norway, according to energy firm Skagerak Kraft.

“This forecast is good because we are eager to get some water in the reservoirs,” Andreas Billington, head of marketing at the company, told NRK.

Billington didn’t say precisely how much the wet weather could affect the price but said it would have some impact.

“I dare not say for sure, but it will lower the price somewhat and in a way make us more confident that towards winter we can refill stocks a little bit more. So it will be a huge plus for the consumer,” he said.

On Tuesday, a kilowatt-hour in southern Norway costs NOK 1.10 per kilowatt-hour excluding surcharges, grid rent and fees, according to the overview for NordPool. At its highest this month, it has been NOK 1.23.

Rise in demand for barebones cabins

More and more people are turning their noses up at more luxury cabins with jacuzzies and TV’s and are instead opting for more basic lodgings with outdoor toilets and only the bare necessities.

Statskog, the state-owned body responsible for managing Norway’s forests and mountains, has said it has seen a rise in demand for its most basic cabins.

“There will be a record for rentals this year. Last year we sat 12 percent. This year it will increase more,” Eva Kristin from Statskog said.

“The standard is simple, and that is what they are looking for. At home, they have a dishwasher and TV. That’s what they want away from,” she added.

658 new Covid-19 infections

On Monday, 658 coronavirus infections were registered in Norway. This is 13 fewer than the average for the previous seven days.

In Oslo, 246 Covid-19 cases were recorded.