Norway announces major overhaul to Covid-19 entry rules for non-EEA travellers

The Norwegian government has announced a major shakeup to its Covid-19 travel rules, allowing the partners and close family of residents and citizens from non-European Economic Area, or EEA, (EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) countries, such as the US, to travel to Norway from September 12th.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Justice on Thursday.

“Many have waited a long time for visits from loved ones. Entry restrictions are strict and very intrusive for those affected. Now is the time to ensure safe entry for more partners, children, parents and grandparents. As long as the usual strict rules for testing and quarantine are followed, we can now open up even a little more,” the ministry said in a statement.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Norway essentially closed its borders to travellers from outside the EEA to a very small group of people outside of residents, citizens and those coming from the small list of purple countries. Those restrictions will now be eased.

Adult children and stepchildren, parents and stepparents of adult children/stepchildren and grandparents, great-grandparents, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are classed as close family by the justice ministry. Any other family will not be permitted to enter.

In addition, partners hoping to travel to Norway will need to submit a free application to the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) and have this approved before coming to Norway.

As close family and partners will be entering from outside the EEA, they will be subject to a three-day minimum quarantine hotel stay until they return a negative PCR test.

They will then be able to finish the remaining quarantine period at home with their friends or family and end quarantine after returning a negative PCR test taken after day seven.

READ ALSO: Norway delays lifting of Covid-19 measures and announces vaccination of 12-15-year-olds

They will need to register their journey to Norway, test at the border, and provide proof of a negative test, either PCR or rapid antigen, taken 24 hours before their departure with the results being in English, Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, French or German.

New rules for vaccine pass holders

The ministry also announced that from tomorrow at 5pm, digital Scottish Covid certificates will be accepted as proof of vaccination.

This means that fully vaccinated travellers who have been jabbed in Scotland will be able to travel without any entry restrictions or requirements.

Norway will also accept vaccine certificates from Northern Macedonia, Turkey and Ukraine, participant countries in the digital EU vaccine pass scheme.

Furthermore, the justice ministry said that all World Health Organisation (WHO) approved vaccines would also be accepted if they appear on vaccine passes that Norway recognises. An example being travellers who have received an Indian AstraZeneca, or Covishield, dose using the NHS Covid pass. Norway currently only recognises EU and UK vaccine passes.