Norway delays lifting of Covid-19 measures and announces vaccination of 12-15-year-olds

Children in Norway aged between 12 and 15 will be offered one dose of a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, PM Erna Solberg announced at a government press conference on Thursday.

“The professional advice is that 12-15-year-olds will get more advantages than disadvantages from a vaccine. There is a lot of infection among children and young people. Vaccines will contribute to this group being able to have a more normal everyday life,” Solberg said at a government press conference.

Parents will have the final say on whether children will take the vaccine or not.

Pfizer has been chosen as the jab that will be given to children as it is the vaccine that the government has the most data for regarding vaccination amongst young people.

In addition to this, the government will delay lifting the last remaining Covid-19 measures until more people are fully vaccinated.

“Further opening now means we risk even more infection,” Solberg said.

Solberg added that the risk of lifting restrictions currently wasn’t worth taking as it wouldn’t be long until all adults who choose to will have received their second coronavirus jab.

Step four of the government’s reopening strategy has been scrapped and will be replaced with the lifting of all Covid measures. Prior to Thursday’s announcement, restrictions were expected to be lifted around September 12th. No new date was given by Solberg on Thursday.

The government said it will loosen the rules for events using Covid certificates.

At events with a coronavirus certificate where everyone in the audience sits in permanent, designated places, there can be up to 5,000 people indoors (up from 3,000) and 10,000 outdoors (up from 7,000).

Venues will still only be able to hold 50 percent of their capacity, however. The changes are effective from September 4th.

School’s were also issued advice following a rise of infections among young people. The Prime Minister advised schools to move to yellow level if it meant more students would be able to attend school.

Yellow level means social distancing, assigned seating plans for each student, no physical contact between individuals and minimising mixing between different classes to limit the spread of Covid-19

Here you can read more about the traffic light system for kindergartens, primary schools, secondary schools and high schools.