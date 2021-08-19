Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway to offer 16-and-17-year-olds Covid-19 vaccine </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Norwegian government announced Wednesday evening that it would begin offering 16-and-17-year-olds in the country Covid-19 vaccinations once everyone over 18 had received their second dose. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This is expected to happen around September 12th, and children will be offered the choice of whether they want to be vaccinated or not. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The decision to offer those in this age group coronavirus vaccines was made following a recommendation from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In most cases, those in this age group will be given doses of Pfizer, and Norway’s health minister, Bent Høie, said that the government would now decide whether to begin vaccinating children aged between 12 and 15. </span></p><p><strong>COMPARED: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210818/compared-how-covid-vaccination-rules-for-children-differ-around-europe/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">How Covid vaccination rules for children differ around Europe</a></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“Now we have some time left which we will also use to have the latest available knowledge from the NIPH before we make a decision about the 12-15-year-olds. I think this way of doing it contributes to people having confidence in the advice we give,” Høie told newspaper </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.vg.no/nyheter/innenriks/i/Eab9el/derfor-anbefaler-fhi-pfizer-til-16-og-17-aaringene" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">VG</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway’s oil fund rakes in 990 billion kroner in the first half of 2021</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the biggest of its kind in the world, said on Wednesday that it had earned more than 990 billion kroner, or 100 billion dollars, in the first half of 2021 due to a booming stock market – and an accidental purchase which ended up growing in value. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The fund was launched in the 1990s to protect the country against volatile crude oil prices and fund Norway’s welfare state. Today, every fifth kroner of government funding is drawn from the fund. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The fund posted a 9.4 percent return or the equivalent of 990 billion kroner in the first six months of this year. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The energy, finance, health and technology sectors drove the gains. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">If you want to learn more about how the oil fund has transformed Norway, check out our article </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210624/explained-why-is-norway-such-a-wealthy-nation/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">here</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Bergen to begin offering drop-in vaccines to all residents next week </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Today Bergen will begin offering drop-in coronavirus vaccines to employees from schools and kindergartens and from next week will start offering walk-in shots to all residents. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Next week it is expected that the city on the west coast of Norway will receive more than 57,000 vaccine doses, meaning that it can accelerate its vaccination plan. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Drop-in appointments for all residents will open up on Thursday, August 26th. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">612 new Covid-19 infections </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Wednesday, 612 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Norway, 75 more than the seven-day average. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In Oslo, 144 new Covid-19 infections have been registered. This is a rise of 35 compared to the seven day average for the Norwegian capital. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_651816" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/number-of-reported-covid-10-5.jpeg" alt="" class="wp-image-651816 size-full" width="646" height="431" /> <em>Total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: NIPH </em>[/caption]
