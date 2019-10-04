Norway's news in English

Watch: Dancing Norwegian soldiers go viral with 'moving' video

The Local
4 October 2019
Over 1.3 million people have so far seen a dancing video posted by the Norwegian military on social media.

 

The video was originally posted on Sunday as a contribution to the national BlimE-aksjon television campaign.

The campaign was launched by broadcaster NRK in 2010 and encourages children and young people be friendly and caring towards each other.

Each year, the campaign is accompanied by a new song and dance, and schools and the public are encouraged to perform their own and send it in to the broadcaster.

“The values of the Norwegian Armed Forces are Respect - Responsibility - Courage. This years BlimE dance raises the values ‘see each other, and stand up for yourself and others’. The Army supports this message, and took the challenge to dance!” the Norwegian Armed Forces (Hæren) wrote on its Facebook page as it posted its own video.

At the time of writing, the video has been viewed over 1.3 million times and shared 9,500 times. Hundreds of commenters praised the Norwegian soldiers for getting involved, while others were said they were moved by the video.After reaching a million views for the video, the Armed Forces wrote in a follow up that “now it’s our time to be moved”.

“We are extremely grateful for your engagement, and hope our taking part brings awareness to important values: see others and dare to stand up for others and yourself!”

