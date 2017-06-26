VIDEO: Norway base jumpers somersault off Kjerag mountain

File photo: Thomas Bjørnflaten/NTB Scanpix

Breathtaking drone and GoPro video of base jumpers leaping from the edge of Norway’s Kjerag mountain has gone viral, with almost 30 million views in the space of a few days.

Photographer Simen Haughom’s video of the Heliboogie base jumping event was posted on the Spectacular Norway Facebook page last week.

The Heliboogie event sees hundreds of adrenalin junkies jumping from the edge of the famous mountain, which has logged 50,000 jumps since 1994, according to local base jumping group Stavanger Base.

“The video probably took off because of the spectacular scenery and because people are jumping from a mountainside with an almost-1000 metre sheer drop,” Haughom told newspaper VG.

Around 250 jumpers from across the world took part in the 2017 event at Fjerag, in which 1,100 jumps were completed over three days.

The high-risk sport involves parachuting or wingsuit flying from a fixed structure such as a building or cliff.

The relatively low altitude increases the risk level in comparison with skydiving, with Norway no stranger to tragic accidents.