Advertisement

VIDEO: Norway base jumpers somersault off Kjerag mountain

The Local
news@thelocal.no
26 June 2017
12:40 CEST+02:00
kjeragdronebase jump

Share this article

VIDEO: Norway base jumpers somersault off Kjerag mountain
File photo: Thomas Bjørnflaten/NTB Scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
26 June 2017
12:40 CEST+02:00
Breathtaking drone and GoPro video of base jumpers leaping from the edge of Norway’s Kjerag mountain has gone viral, with almost 30 million views in the space of a few days.

Photographer Simen Haughom’s video of the Heliboogie base jumping event was posted on the Spectacular Norway Facebook page last week.

The Heliboogie event sees hundreds of adrenalin junkies jumping from the edge of the famous mountain, which has logged 50,000 jumps since 1994, according to local base jumping group Stavanger Base.

“The video probably took off because of the spectacular scenery and because people are jumping from a mountainside with an almost-1000 metre sheer drop,” Haughom told newspaper VG.

READ ALSO: Amazing drone footage of Kjerag mountain peak

Around 250 jumpers from across the world took part in the 2017 event at Fjerag, in which 1,100 jumps were completed over three days.

The high-risk sport involves parachuting or wingsuit flying from a fixed structure such as a building or cliff.

The relatively low altitude increases the risk level in comparison with skydiving, with Norway no stranger to tragic accidents.

kjeragdronebase jump

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

This might be the best drone footage out of Norway ever

Curious elk sniffs at hovering drone

Drone view of Norway’s Arctic midnight sun

Norway artist develops seagull drone

VIDEO: Reindeer swirl as herd splits up

Norway warns of 'peeping tom' drones

Norwegian firm signs US nano-helicopter deal
Advertisement

More news

Youngest Norwegian to summit Everest reaches peak

Troubled Denmark striker Bendtner scores on Norwegian league debut

Pushing the limit riding Norway's frozen waves
Advertisement

Norwegian teams set new record with 217-minute game

Norway skier Johaug's doping ban too short, says FIS

World ski champ Johaug suspended 13 months for doping

Norway comes up short in historic handball championship match
Advertisement
2,286 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Oslo to get emissions-free, automated buses in 2018
  2. VIDEO: Norway base jumpers somersault off Kjerag mountain
  3. 'Troll's Penis' to be re-erected in Norway
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Creative writer for Oslo travel guide
06/04
English speaking expats in Hamar
28/03
Do you commute regularly to London?
23/02
French Home + Holiday let for sale
09/02
Aberdeen Scotland ACCOMMODATION
16/01
Comedy Hypnotist
View all notices
Advertisement