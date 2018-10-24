Swedish man wanted for Oslo murder caught in France

File photo of Norwegian police. Photo: Gorm Kallestad/NTB scanpix/TT

A man from Uppsala, Sweden, who was sought internationally for the suspected murder of a 24-year-old man in Norway has been seized by police in France, Norwegian police have said.

The man, who is in his 20s, was held on Tuesday afternoon in Dijon in eastern France, Norwegian police said at a press conference.

Both Norwegian and Swedish police, as well as Interpol and Europol, were involved in the manhunt after a 24-year-old man named as Heikki Bjørklund Paltto was found dead in a home in Oslo district Majorstuen on October 15th. He had been stabbed to death, police said.

Police suspect the murder is linked to a robbery at knifepoint not far from the murder scene on the same morning. Majorstuen is a predominantly wealthy area just outside of downtown Oslo.

The suspect has a criminal record in Sweden, with Norwegian newspaper VG reporting that he had previously served an 18-month prison sentence on robbery charges.

Police said they had a theory about what happened and added that the suspicions against the man had not changed. They did not disclose any further details at the Tuesday press conference.

"It is important to now hear what the suspect has to say," said Grete Metlid of the Oslo police.